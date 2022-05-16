Spencer's Announces Partnership with American Civil Liberties Union and New PRIDE Merchandise Collection

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer's announced that for the second consecutive year, over 680 retail locations will support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to raise awareness and funds to fight for social justice, civil liberties, and LGBTQ+ rights through a round up program that raised over $320,000 last year alone.

Spencer's PRIDE (PRNewswire)

"Giving back is always in style, and Spencer's is proud to continue our partnership with the ACLU who embrace and support our core value 'We Are All Human,'" said Steven Silverstein, CEO and President of Spencer's. "Now more than ever, we continue to be loud and proud, celebrating our guests' individuality and attitude regardless of sexual orientation, gender, race, and background, because together we can put a stop to hate and inequality."

Guests can round-up any purchase from June 10 through June 19 to support ACLU's mission to defend and expand civil liberties including the right of LGBTQ+ people to live free from fear and discrimination. Spencer's announced that they will match up to $50,000 in donations for 2022.

The retailer has been a go-to source for PRIDE merchandise and a fierce champion of authenticity from day one, encouraging guests and associates to come as they are without judgment. This year, the PRIDE collection is bigger and better than ever and is complemented by the ACLU round-up program. Merchandise within the PRIDE collection include skirts, tees, tanks, jerseys, shorts, buttons, flags, masks, jewelry and more.

Follow @Spencers on social media or visit www.spencers.com to shop their 2022 PRIDE collection, and visit https://www.aclu.org/action/ to find out how you can make a difference.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to over 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit @Spencers on social or online at spencersonline.com to locate the nearest store.

About ACLU

For more than 100 years, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect the constitutional rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, the ACLU takes on the toughest civil liberties fights in pursuit of liberty and justice for all.

Contact:

Nikki Balles, Spencer's & Spirit Halloween

Director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications

609-833-1610, nikki.balles@spirithalloween.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spencer's