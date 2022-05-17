Exotec named as a 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 company

CNBC's 10th annual Disruptor 50 list highlights fast-growing, innovative private start-ups

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec, a leader in global warehouse robotics, was named in the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. Now in its tenth year, the CNBC Disruptor 50 is an annual list that identifies fast-growing, innovative start-ups that are developing new business models and inspiring change within the business landscape.

Exotec offers flexible warehouse automation to improve operational efficiency and economics. Its signature solution, The Skypod system, increases warehouse throughput up to 5 times with 2-minute response times for all SKUs, while The Skypicker is an articulated arm used to move up to 600 items per hour.

"We are proud to be named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 company," said Romain Moulin, CEO and Co-founder of Exotec. "Our customers come to Exotec because we offer reliable, scalable, and precise robotics systems that enable high-volume fulfillment and returns, which helps eliminate repetitive, physically intensive tasks and significantly improves warehouse efficiency and economics."

Exotec is available in 10 countries and supports more than 30 industry-leading brands spanning e-commerce, grocery, retail, manufacturing, and 3PL sectors. Customers including Decathlon, Carrefour, Gap, and Uniqlo have chosen Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Exotec tripled its customer base and doubled its revenue since closing its $90M Series C funding round in the fall of 2020, and in January, Exotec announced $335M in Series D funding at a $2B valuation.

About Exotec

Exotec is a global robotics company, building scalable warehouse robotic solutions that power the world's largest brands. The company offers flexible warehouse automation to improve operational efficiency and economics. Exotec's signature solution, The Skypod system, utilizes robots that can reach a height of 36 feet to enable high-density inventory storage and retrieval. Exotec supports 30+ industry-leading brands spanning e-commerce, grocery, retail, manufacturing, and 3PL sectors. To date, Exotec has secured $477M in funding from industry-leading investors including Goldman Sachs, Bpifrance, 83North, Dell Technologies Capital, Iris Capital, 360 Capital Partners, and Breega. To connect with the Exotec team please contact us at communication@exotec.com. You can also follow Exotec on Twitter and LinkedIn .

