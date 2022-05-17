HHOGene Launches GPods, the World's First TWS Earbuds with Light Control

A unique personalized light-up experience

HONG KONG, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHOGENE, a new brand with a vision of creating customized light-control earbuds, will launch GPods — the world's first ever TWS(True Wireless Stereo) earbuds offering consumers multiple personalized light modes that can be switched in one click and are unique to their own mood, music preferences, and even style, on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo at 9 a.m. EST today.

GPods' main product - The Origin

How it works

GPods' main product — The Origin — resembles water droplets on different media and currently features four light modes: Ripple, Wave, Pulse and Breath, as well as 72 basic color options for consumers to choose from and control through the GPods app.

By downloading the GPods app, users can start to personalize the light-up experience based on their preferences. A maximum of six colors can be chosen simultaneously to accompany one of the light modes. The light then reacts and changes along with the beat of the music. In addition, the GPods app includes a photo color recognition function so when people take a picture, the app automatically captures the color(s) that match the scene before uploading to the earbuds. The entire process is easy and user-friendly. Using the same GPods, users can have more than 300,000 color combinations ensuring self-expression and a unique look. Sound quality is not compromised as GPods have ultra-premium sound quality, along with active noise cancellation, fast charging, Bluetooth 5.2, and IPX4 water resistance.

The crowdfunding price for the Origin is US$79 for the first week and US$89 after.

Where the idea originated

The idea first originated from the concept of "light": from natural light to the human ability to create fire; from traditional lighting to conveying information, creating a unique atmosphere and expressing emotions, the human ability to control light is constantly evolving, making light a unique media for self-expression and connection.

GPods is thus an innovative result of the combination of high tech and imagination. By using digital technology to apply a panoramic view of light control to TWS earbuds, HHOGene endeavors to offer consumers a unique "Dare to Shine" experience to express themselves in a myriad of ways based on their mood, what they are wearing, what they are listening to, and where they are.

Another option available is The Origin with a detachable case called "Tiger Stripes" that creates a special effect from the color(s) shining through it. The crowdfunding price for this package is US$89 for the first week and US$99 after.

Tiger Stripes with a detachable case

About HHOGene

HHOGene is a flagship brand under HHO Limited, an innovative tech start-up that is dedicated to digitalizing supply chain and helping quality manufacturers build strong brands in cross-border e-Commerce business.

HHOGene is committed to enhancing the daily experiences of earbuds users through digitalized solutions. Its design team comes from LKK, a leading industrial design group, which has rich experience in product innovation and brand incubation, especially in the field of tech hardware and lifestyle hardware. In the past 17 years, LKK has designed more than 10,000 products, and won 521 domestic and international innovative design awards including Red Dot, IF, IDEA, G-Mark, and Red Star.

