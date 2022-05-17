Kinguin Launches NFT Marketplace in Partnership with Immutable X

The newly launched Kinguin NFT Marketplace will feature 40+ collections and over 200,000 unique NFTs, offered to over 13 million registered Kinguin's users

Customers will be able to access NFT assets for NFT games such as Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Planetquest, and many more

Using Immutable X's pioneering layer 2 technology, minting and transferring NFTs on the Kinguin Marketplace will be lightning fast and carbon neutral

WARSAW, Poland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kinguin is launching its NFT marketplace , in partnership with Immutable X. Featuring 40+ collections and over 200,000 unique NFTs, it will give gaming and esports customers access to a vast array of exclusive NFT offerings.

The marketplace, built on top of the Immutable X protocol, is mixing the familiarity and practicality of web2 with the freedom and potential of web3. Kinguin offers its users the stability and security of an established digital goods marketplace. Some top NFT games like Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, PlanetQuest and Habbo Hotel will all offer NFTs on the marketplace, with more to be announced in the coming months.

But there's more than just the high-quality content that will appeal to Kinguin's vast community. Immutable X, created by Immutable and Starkware, is the technologically leading layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. The combination of Immutable's deep knowledge of blockchain technology with Starkware's cutting-edge ZK-rollup technology, means the Kinguin NFT Marketplace will be lightning fast (at 9,000 TPS) and carbon-neutral, without compromising on security.

The partnership presents mass adoption opportunities for both developers and end-users. By combining Kinguin's 13 million registered users with Immutable X's scaling solution, you don't have to compromise your assets' security, transaction speed, gas fees and negative impact when diving deeper into NFT, making it easier to scale the game and NFT industries together.

Other features include a dedicated search option, making it easy for everyone to buy and sell NFTs. Users can also connect their MetaMask crypto wallet with the Kinguin NFT marketplace, a free hot wallet service available as a smartphone app or web browser extension. With that, every user can buy NFTs or deposit Ethereum for purchase purposes and also check their NFT balance.

Robert Kalbarczyk, Chief Operating Officer & Acting CEO at Kinguin said "We remain focused on our community's interests and passions. With Play and Earn on the rise, this felt like the natural next step for us. We're thankful to have partners that share our vision and we're looking forward to working with Immutable X to offer our customers a range of exclusive NFT gaming assets."

"We're thrilled to welcome Kinguin's 13 million users to Immutable's open order book, and help power the next generation of mainstream gamers to truly own their in-game items," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder at Immutable. "This is an incredibly significant move -- one of the powerhouses of digital goods trading from web2 is expanding their offering to NFTs, and they've chosen layer-2 Ethereum as the way to do it. We look forward to helping Kinguin scale this marketplace across hundreds of games and millions of players."

The NFT marketplace may still be in early stages but long term plans are being considered to ensure its continuous evolution. As well as collaborations with big marketplaces, Kinguin also hopes, in time, to develop its own NFT games.

About Kinguin

Kinguin is a leading global video games marketplace with a mission to enhance gamers' experiences anywhere and anytime. Established in 2013, it is best known for the digital trading platform Kinguin.net. The global video games marketplace, with more than 13 million registered users, has in total more than 90,000 listed digital products, from video games to computer software and services, ending on NFTs.

Kinguin is also a major supporter of the esports industry, recognised as one the first large-scale sponsors of esports tournaments, events, and organisations. The company has established two physical esports facilities in Europe. Kinguin Esports Performance Center is one of the most professional and advanced esports training facilities in Europe. Kinguin Esports Lounge is among the most innovative locations for everyone with a passion for gaming.

To learn more about Kinguin visit: www.kinguin.io or www.kinguin.net

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea, Mintable and NFTrade, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

To learn more about Immutable X visit: https://www.immutable.com

