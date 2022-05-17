SKULLCANDY MOD TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS SERVE AS AN IDEAL WORK- OR PLAY-FROM-ANYWHERE AUDIO COMPANION

Premium Features Like Multipoint Pairing, Clear Voice Smart Mic and Stay-Aware Mode Make It Easy for Users to Seamlessly Transition Between Activities

PARK CITY, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the No. 1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, announced today its all-new Mod True Wireless Earbuds ($59.99 MSRP). Packed with premium features demanded by the brand's tech-forward, value-minded fans, Mod stands out as the perfect work- or play-from-anywhere audio companion. All-new Multipoint Pairing enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer, ensuring music will resume on a user's phone once the Zoom meeting wraps on their laptop. Mod's flexibility is further underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equalizer mode personalization for a truly customizable audio experience. Mod is available for pre-sale now at Skullcandy.com and select retailers nationwide.

For audio enthusiasts seeking a premium, work-horse bud that won't break the bank, Mod is the answer. Skullcandy's latest value-packed true wireless offering features specifically selected and expertly tuned drivers to deliver supreme sound quality for any music genre, podcast or video. All-new Clear Voice Smart Mic technology utilizes artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker's voice, ensuring calls and Zoom meetings are crystal clear. An adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation.

"In today's work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all," said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy. "Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalize their audio experience to best suit their listening styles. Multipoint Pairing and Clear Voice Smart Mic, coupled with Skullcandy App compatibility, pack the tech, freedom and customization our fans demand into a sleek, accessible, pocket-sized form factor."

Mod was built to go anywhere. From outdoor excursions to intense gym days, Mod users can keep up with any adventure thanks to an IP55 sweat-, dust- and water-resistance rating. Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology allows users to simply "ring" either earbud from the free Tile app or view the earbuds' last known location on a map in case one is ever misplaced. And with a total of 34 hours of battery life between the buds and the case, Mod ensures users will never miss a beat, wherever their playlists take them.

Features of the all-new Mod True Wireless Earbuds include:

Mod True Wireless Earbuds – $59.99 MSRP

All-New Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

All-New Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

Customization – Skullcandy App compatibility enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Up to 34 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 7 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 27 hours in the charging case

USB-C Rapid Charging Case – For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life

True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2 – The latest in Bluetooth ® technology offering efficiency improvements and faster pairing capabilities

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic connection and pairing with the last device used

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Built-in Tile Finding Technology – If an earbud is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app

Joining Mod in the Skullcandy lineup are three new, refreshed fan-favorites including Sesh ANC True Wireless Earbuds ($79.99 MSRP), an ideal entry point for consumers seeking Active Noise Canceling technology on a budget and Jib True 2 True Wireless Earbuds ($39.99) now with Tile™ Finding Technology.

For more information on Mod True Wireless Earbuds and the rest of the Skullcandy true wireless collection, visit www.Skullcandy.com .

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. All Skullcandy products come in 100% recyclable packaging. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

