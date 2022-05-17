Westbridge Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQB: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ3) ("Westbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pandelis Vassilakakis to the role of Chief Business Development Officer to oversee the expansion of its solar PV portfolio. Westbridge currently has projects in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Westbridge Energy Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Westbridge Energy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Vassilakakis' track record in the renewable energy industry includes developing and building over 5 GW of solar PV and wind farms over the span of his 17-year career. Mr. Vassilakakis served as VP Business Development EMEA at Talesun Energy in London, where he successfully originated and developed 150 MW of solar PV across Europe. He was also a key member of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) team in New York where he served as Senior Director of Business Development and was instrumental in the origination and development of over 1,200 MW of solar PV worldwide. Prior to his corporate roles, Mr. Vassilakakis was the Founder and CEO of LEA Innovazione SRL, where he led the development and construction of over 200 MW of solar PV.

Stefano Romanin, CEO commented, "We are excited to have Pandelis join our team and lead the expansion of our solar PV portfolio. We see tremendous opportunity in the markets where we operate and beyond, with strong government support for a net zero economy. With our first project monetization expected this year, adding his caliber of expertise ensures our continued growth and expansion of our project pipeline."

About Westbridge

Westbridge Energy Corporation develops best-in-class solar PV projects. The Company plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott M. Kelly,

Executive Chair & Director,

Westbridge Energy Corporation,

skelly@westbridge.energy

+1 604-687-7767

Momentum IR Corp.

Nhasan@westbridge.energy

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, management's business strategy, management's assessment of future plans and operations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's appointment of Pandelis Vassilakakis as the Company's new Chief Business Development Officer and the timing therefor, Mr. Vassilakakis' skills, knowledge and expertise and the benefits the Company expects to derive therefrom, the expansion of the Company's solar PV portfolio, if at all and anticipated steps, timing and costs thereof, exits of projects, if any, the Company's objectives and strategies, the ability of the Company to achieve its goals, each of which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties, and availability of permits and financing upon terms acceptable to the Company or at all. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, market risks, operating history, competition, and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated March 29, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

