Booking Holdings to Attend the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

NORWALK, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25th at 1:50 pm ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

