HFS Ranks Cognizant #1 Global Provider for Application Modernization Services

Recognized as top provider overall across execution, innovation, customer excellence and alignment with actionable digital transformation

TEANECK, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant has been recognized as the global No. 1 provider of application modernization services in a recent report by the business research consultancy firm HFS.

Cognizant ranks #1 in Application Modernization Services, according to HFS (PRNewswire)

For its 2022 report, HFS assessed the Top 10 service providers and ranked Cognizant as overall No.1 based on its excellence in strategy and vision, innovation, breadth and depth of capabilities, ability to execute and voice of the customer. Additionally, Cognizant is ranked No.1 in the actionable digital transformation category, which HFS calls OneOffice™.

"Cognizant has been strategically investing to deliver full-stack application modernization solutions backed by strong engineering principles," says Joel Martin, Research Leader, Cloud and SaaS Strategies at HFS. "Cognizant's approach, based on data as a foundation, is aligned with the clients' desired outcomes and strives to enhance operational effectiveness, improving experiences and agility to facilitate revenue growth. This view was echoed when we interviewed their clients directly."

According to the report, Cognizant's key differentiator is its "willingness to learn the customer's business, culture, and people aspects" and highlights 'customer kudos' from a key client noting Cognizant's "mix of on-shore and off-shore resources helped modernize the business and overcome the legacy siloed approach the company had taken."

Other Cognizant strengths highlighted in the report, include, a dedicated headcount of 60,000+ for application modernization services, a global network of R&D centers and innovation labs i.e. six collaborative innovation centers in Pune, Chennai, New York, Amsterdam, London, and Melbourne, 35+ dedicated engineering studios, and 12+ industry labs.

"We are tremendously excited to have our enterprise app modernization services recognized by HFS," said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Digital Business and Technology. "Our deep knowledge combined with a top-notch global team enables us to focus on value creation for our clients worldwide not only through the application modernization process but also as a trusted partner for engineering business and cultural transformation at scale."

"Our position in this report reflects the client-led, innovative and collaborative approach we deploy and validates our strengths," said Ananth Rathnam, Cognizant's Global Head of Application Services. "By using our IP tools and accelerators, combined with our deep domain expertise and execution track record across markets, we are dedicated to solving our clients' complex business challenges – and proud of the results we are achieving."

In its application modernization research, HFS considered detailed quantitative and qualitative information provided by 18 service providers, client references, detailed vendor ratings from enterprises using cloud and application services, and publicly available information including with in-scope vendors, their clients and partners. The top 10 study participants have application modernization services revenues of more than $1 billion and diverse, global delivery capabilities as minimum requirements.

According to the report, application modernization services are experiencing growth of more than 40 percent as companies modernize legacy systems and build cloud-first solutions.

View an extract of the HFS report here, and follow this link to learn more about Cognizant's application modernization services.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:









U.S. / India Rashmi Vasisht rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC Christina Schneider christina.schneider@cognizant.com



New Cognizant Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cognizant