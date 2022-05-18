InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Challenging Puzzle Toy (BRK-4115)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and challenging puzzle to help pass the time," said an inventor, from Caledonia, Miss., "so I invented the PANDORA TOWER. My design could sharpen mental acuity and cognition while offering an entertaining activity."

The invention provides a new puzzle toy for individuals of all ages. In doing so, it offers a challenging alternative to traditional puzzles and activities. As a result, it could help to improve problem-solving skills and hand-eye coordination and it could enhance entertainment. The invention features an inventive design that is fun to solve so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

