BridGene Biosciences Announces Presentations at Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit

Dr. Wolf Ruprecht Wiedemeyer to present at two seminars, Discovery and Development of Novel Covalent TEAD Inhibitors; and Leveraging the Hippo Pathway for Therapeutics Intervention – Optimizing Translation, Animal Models & Safety

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecule drugs for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced that Wolf Ruprecht Wiedemeyer, Ph.D., biology director at BridGene Biosciences, will be presenting at the inaugural Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit 2022, being held by Hanson Wade at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston - Cambridge on May 24-26, 2022. Dr. Wiedemeyer's presentation during "Discovery and Development of Novel Covalent TEAD Inhibitors," will feature the BridGene IMTAC screening platform, the successful identification of distinct TEAD ligands, and the development of novel covalent TEAD inhibitors. He will also participate in a panel discussion titled "Leveraging the Hippo Pathway for Therapeutics Intervention – Optimizing Translation, Animal Models & Safety."

BridGene Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/BridGene Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Seminar Title: Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit Discovery and Development of Novel Covalent TEAD Inhibitors Date and Time: Wednesday May 25, 2022, 1:30 p.m. EDT Event: Seminar Title: Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit Leveraging the Hippo Pathway for Therapeutics Intervention – Optimizing Translation, Animal Models & Safety Date and Time: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EDT Registration: https://hippo-drugdevelopment.com/take-part/register/

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC™, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and previously undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small molecule drug discovery and to expand the mechanisms to treat diseases, with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. BridGene can perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits, setting the company apart from its peers. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit http://bridgenebio.com/.

Contact

