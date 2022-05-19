IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Standards Activities Sub Division- Leadership and Committee Updates

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) has recently established the Standards Activities Sub-Division (SASD) under its Technical Activities (TA) Division. In collaboration with IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA), IEEE CASS SASD provides an open, inclusive, and transparent environment for voluntary consensus standardization and other industry consensus activities in the areas related to Circuits and Systems.

The following members have been nominated and elected for the IEEE CASS SASD committee for the 2022-2023 term:

Vice President - Technical Activities: Xinmiao Zhang

Chair: Kiran Gunnam

Chair-Elect: Yongfu Li

Voting Members:

Shashikant Patil,

Wen-Hsiao Peng,

Yu Lu,

Yuanjin Zheng

The IEEE CASS SASD has identified four key strategic areas to provide core standards for the benefit of the industry and academic research and formed four Standards Committees with several industry and academic experts, namely

(1) IC Design and Test for Emerging Circuits and Systems. Chair: Vahid Vahidfar, Apple.

(2) Emerging Processor Systems. Chair: Travis Anderson, Office of Naval Research.

(3) Domain-Specific Accelerators. Chair: Mehran Nekuii, Google.

(4) Flexible and Wearable Circuits and Systems. Chair: Yong Lian,York University, Canada

Dr. Kiran Gunnam, Chair of IEEE CASS SASD and Industry Member of IEEE CASS Board of Governors indicated that the SASD committee has done significant work in recruiting more than 50 experts as part of IEEE CASS SASD Standards Committees and study groups. These Standards Committees will co-sponsor new as well as on-going Working Groups. For instance, IEEE CASS Standards Committee on Domain-Specific Accelerators will co-sponsor on-going IEEE P3109 Standard Working Group for Arithmetic For Machine Learning which already attracted more than 30 experts from organizations like Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, Western Digital, Seagate, ARM, Cerebras, D-Matrix, University of California at Berkeley, National University of Singapore, INESC-ID, CEA-LETI, UTSA, Ens-Lyon and University of Pisa. Professionals and ad hoc industry groups engaged in standardization activities related to CASS should consider bringing their activities under the IEEE CASS SASD to take advantage of the broader impacts of IEEE Standards.

The series of outreach events will be held either in-person or hybrid in our IEEE CASS flagship conferences. Event details will soon be posted at the SASD page.

Professionals interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities can join the SASD mailing list .

