SBT Sets New Quality Standards for NA Beer, Winning Gold and Silver Medals Using Its BrewVo® Technology

GOLDEN, Colo., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Beverage Technologies ("SBT") is setting new quality standards for non-alcoholic ("NA") beer, having produced both the Gold and Silver medal-winning beers at the 2022 World Beer Cup. In the non-alcoholic beer category, the Gold medal was awarded to Gruvi Golden Lager, and the Silver medal was awarded to Deschutes Black Butte Non-Alcoholic. Both beers are made using SBT's BrewVo® technology, and were the only two entries by SBT customers.

Known as "the Olympics of beer," the World Beer Cup is one of the largest and most prestigious international beer competitions in the world. Launched in 1996 to celebrate the art and science of brewing, this global competition continues to create greater consumer awareness about different beer styles and flavor profiles while promoting international brewing excellence.

The awards were presented at the conclusion of the Craft Brewers Conference®, held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The 2022 edition of the World Beer Cup was the largest to date, with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries. When announcing the winners, World Beer Cup Competition Director Chris Swersey said "The NA category wasn't even part of the last World Beer Cup and now we have 123 entries and there are some beers really worth looking at."

Gary Tickle, SBT's Chief Executive Officer, added: "When we make NA beer at SBT, our reference point is the best tasting beer on the market, at any ABV. Winning both Gold and Silver medals at the prestigious World Beer Cup is an honor. SBT partners with high-quality breweries to transform the market. We share their passion for brewing great beer responsibly, and together we're revolutionizing the industry with our entirely new approach to brewing and sustainability. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Gruvi and Deschutes Brewery."

About Sustainable Beverage Technologies



Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Sustainable Beverage Technologies ("SBT") develops technologies which make the production of fermented beverages more profitable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. Learn more at www.brewvo.com.

Gary Tickle, Chief Executive Officer

Sustainable Beverage Technologies

16050 Table Mountain Pkwy, Suite 100

Golden, Colorado 80403

gary@sbevs.com

Media Contact:

Kerry Grady, Founder and Principal

Grady Campbell

900 North Franklin, Suite 610

Chicago, Illinois 60610

kgrady@gradycampbell.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sustainable Beverage Technologies