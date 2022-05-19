vivo S15 Pro Incorporates Pixelworks Visual Processing for Superior Mobile Gaming

Elevates Gaming Performance of vivo S15 Pro with Immersive Visual Quality and Advanced Game Display Filters

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest vivo S15 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with authentic and silky-smooth visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with newly introduced game display filters, users can now further personalize the immersive viewing experience to enhance their competitive skills and enjoyment in the gaming world.

In terms of display, the vivo S15 Pro smartphone features a 6.56-inch FHD+POLED curved screen with a resolution of 2376 x1080 pixels, supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartphone is built on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 8100 flagship-light 5G mobile platform, which utilizes TSMC's N5 (5nm) processing technology, and incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor to further enhance the display performance for mobile gaming. In terms of battery, the vivo S15 Pro smartphone supports 88W flash charging with dual-core charge pump technology, enabling users to rapidly recharge the device following prolonged gaming, while actively managing temperature and optimizing the run-time of the battery.

Pixelworks technology brings significant visual display benefits to vivo S15 Pro smartphones, including:

MotionEngine ® Technology — Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology (MEMC) uses efficient interpolation algorithm to boost low frame rate animation to high frame rates of up to 120 fps, which ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving original artistic intent of game creators. Additionally, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads GPU workload to reduce overall system power consumption, which in turn prevents overheating and extends game play onto mobile devices. This function has been uniquely adapted to achieve optimal visual performance for multiple popular mobile games, including Game for Peace, League of Legends, King of Glory, Call of Duty, Identity V, Cross Fire, Onmyoji Arena and Sky: Children of the Light.





Picture Quality Enhancement — In order to create a more immersive viewing experience and improve gaming performance, vivo and Pixelworks collaborated to develop multiple game display filters to enhance visual display effects. For the above-mentioned games, users can adopt general filters that include Vivid, Highlight, Soft, Old Movie, Snow Blindness Prevention and Low Light Enhancement modes. Additional customizable display parameters, such as contrast, saturation, hue and brightness can also be adjusted according to personal preference. Further, for users that prefer a one-stop enhancement of picture quality, dedicated optimization modes are provided for selective popular mobile games, including Game for Peace, League of Legends, King of Glory. Leveraging an in-depth analysis of game-specific content and graphic style, uniquely detailed characters and scenes in these designated games contribute to a more immersive appearance, which helps users to identify with their characters and outperform their opponents more effectively.

"This generation of the vivo S series mainly focuses on cinematic portraits. In addition to inheriting excellent appearance and portrait photography from previous generations, it also strives to deliver a more premium performance and user experience," said Jiayao Zhang, Director of S&S Pro Product Line, vivo. "In terms of performance, we are also making continuous improvements to satisfy the diverse entertainment demands for younger consumers. Through our cooperation with Pixelworks, we are aiming to provide users with more high frame rate mobile games and offer them the option to further optimize the gaming appearance according to their preference. We hope users can enjoy the beauty in the gaming world as much as they do in the real one."

"Congratulations on the launch of vivo S15 Pro smartphone!" said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "We are excited to empower vivo S15 Pro users with Pixelworks' advanced visual display technology to further enhance their mobile gaming performance. High frame rate and high picture quality play a key role in cultivating immersive viewing experience for mobile games. With more unveiled details, gamers can easily identify opponents and avoid previously hidden traps, then take action one step earlier to win. Additionally, the variety of game display filters provide consumers with expanded flexibility to choose their own personal gaming appearance. We believe that with the excellent performance and outstanding appearance, vivo S15 Pro is well equipped to win the favor of more young consumers!"

