Percipio Partners, LLC, Recognizes Not One but Three Employee Promotions

OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Percipio Partners, LLC, is proud to announce the promotions of Bret Cain, Jay Bertolini and Nick Burianek.

Bret Cain has been promoted to President. Prior to his current position, Bret added significant stability with a firm commitment to building an experienced team that drives operational efficiencies. His business development experience is broad and deep.

In Cain's new role as President and Principal, his responsibilities include investment management and oversight, strategic planning and execution of the firm's companies under management. He also manages the day-to-day operations including the company's revenue-generating businesses. Under his leadership, the company consistently delivers solid results, underpinned by thoughtful growth and industry-leading risk management. Cain values the importance of the collective strength provided by skilled employees to drive growth.

While he has supported many nonprofit organizations throughout his business career, The Hope Center holds a special place in his heart for the change it has brought to so many lives in North Omaha over the past 20 years.

Jay Bertolini, CPA, has been promoted from Senior Director of Finance to Vice President of Finance. He began his career in the financial agricultural sector. Over the last seven years, he worked in accounting, tax, mergers and acquisitions, business turnovers and manufacturing.

As a leader in the company, he participates in all aspects of financial strategies, accounting management, financial reporting and analysis on behalf of the company. He also oversees the finance and administrative professionals.

He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on finance and accounting at the University of Iowa and continued to receive a master's degree in Tax Accounting. Later he obtained his Certified Public Accountant, CPA, license.

Bertolini serves as treasurer for the Nebraska Reef Society (NRS, that focuses on helping the global marine/ocean conservation.

Nick Burianek, CPA, has been promoted from Consulting Manager to Vice President of Financial Consulting.

In his new role, he will advise and contribute to the development of strategic goals and objectives as well as the overall financial management on behalf of clients and their employees to improve the overall performance of their company.

Burianek previously held roles in public accounting and private industries, where his duties ranged from producing key performance indicators, dashboards, forecasts and auditing large private companies.

Nick earned his Bachelor's and Master's in Professional Accountancy from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Subsequently, he secured his Certified Public Accountant license, CPA, which he keeps active through continuing professional education courses.

When he is not supporting clients, he spends time traveling with his wife and two dogs, golfing, working on his church's audit committee and coaching youth basketball.

About Percipio Partners, LLC

Percipio Partners, LLC, established in 2008, is a private equity investment company that provides business operations expertise and consulting services to owned investments and third-party clients located in the Midwest. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company is focused exclusively on lower to middle-market companies. Business leaders turn to Percipio Partners to solve their most complex financial challenges. As a trusted key partner and financial experts, the team strives to transform organizations position in the marketplace. Percipio Partner's team works shoulder-to-shoulder with clients and investors to choose strategies for financial growth. Learn more about Percipio Partners at www.percipiopartners.com.

