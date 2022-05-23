Immunovia, Inc. market access increases when achieving Clinical Laboratory Permits from Pennsylvania and Maryland Departments of Health making IMMray™ PanCan-d test available in 48 US states

LUND, Sweden, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania and Maryland Departments of Health have granted Immunovia, Inc., the US subsidiary of Immunovia AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), Clinical Laboratory permits, allowing physicians in Pennsylvania and Maryland to order the IMMray™ PanCan-d test for their patients.

"Many clinicians in Pennsylvania and Maryland have been at the forefront of efforts to enhance surveillance for pancreatic cancer. We are very happy that these physicians can now utilize IMMray™ PanCan-d to detect pancreatic cancer in at-risk patients at stages 1 and 2. With these permits, we are now able to offer IMMray™ PanCan-d in 48 states," says Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovia, Inc., the US subsidiary of Immunovia AB.

The information was submitted for publication on May 23, 2022, at 08:30 am CET.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnos­tics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercializa­tion of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient ad­vocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

