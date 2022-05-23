INOVIO to Present at Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases and treat people with cancer and HPV-associated diseases, today announced that Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., President and CEO, and Jeffrey Skolnik, M.D., SVP of Clinical Development for Oncology and HPV Therapeutics, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM EDT

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation time is subject to change.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases and help treat people with cancer and HPV-associated diseases. Our DNA medicines are delivered using our proprietary smart device to produce a robust and tolerable immune response against targeted pathogens and cancers.

Partners and collaborators include Advaccine, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency/Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense/Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

CONTACTS:

Media: Jeff Richardson, 267-440-4211, jrichardson@inovio.com

Investors: Ben Matone, 484-362-0076, ben.matone@inovio.com

View original content:

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.