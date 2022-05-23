InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Pot to Steam Tamales (CLK-1319)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mom cooks tamales for family gatherings and holidays. I see how she struggles with current steamers as they are not designed for tamale steaming," said an inventor from Oswego, Il. "so I invented the MULTI FUNCTIONAL STEAMER POT. Its unique design will make steaming tamales easier."

The patent-pending invention provides individuals with a faster, more efficient method of steaming tamales. Its versatile design could also be used to steam other foods, such as dumplings. The pot would be ideal to use during family gatherings, the holidays, and other special occasions for all cultures. It's convenient, easy to use and clean and could be produced in various colors, sizes, and styles.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

