MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Winner of the 2022 CIO Leadership Award

Wafaa Mamilli, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Zoetis Recognized at Premier Global CIO Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced that Wafaa Mamilli, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer, Zoetis is the recipient of the prestigious 2022 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . Over the past fifteen years, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through the innovative use of IT.

"On behalf of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Awards Committee, we are extremely pleased to present the 2022 CIO Leadership Award to Wafaa Mamilli, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Zoetis," said Dr. George Westerman, Award Co-Chair. "We received many notable nominations for this award, but our four finalists rose to the top. While the final decision process was one of the most difficult in our history, Wafaa emerged as the clear leader in reshaping the future of her company and its digital ecosystems. We are delighted to name her for this award."

Mrs. Mamilli joined Zoetis from Eli Lilly and Company, where she most recently served as Global CIO for the company's Business Units with responsibility over sales, marketing, customer experience, medical affairs for the diabetes, oncology, biomedicine and international business units. In her 20-plus years with Eli Lilly, Mrs. Mamilli held a variety of international leadership positions with increasing responsibilities. As the company's first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), she led the strategy and execution to secure products, devices, manufacturing systems and information across the business.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium with this prestigious award," said Wafaa Mamilli, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Zoetis. "It's a true reflection of the work that our Zoetis colleagues are doing every day to unlock new sources of value for our company and its customers through digital and data analytics. It also underscores the critical role of technology in powering Zoetis' purpose to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals – whether it's generating more agile ways of working, or applying data insights that help veterinarians and livestock farmers make earlier and more informed decisions to keep their animals healthy and productive. More than ever, our digital strategy is a business strategy."

Dr. Westerman presented the award to Mrs. Mamilli at the The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium's Leadership Award Dinner on May 22. The other distinguished Award finalists were Vagesh Dave, Global VP & CIO, McDermott International, Ltd.; Manoj Kumbhat, CDO & Global CIO, Kimberly-Clark; and James McGlennon, EVP and CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

