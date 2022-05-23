World Champion Magnus Carlsen Joins SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia for the Third Leg of the 2022 Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb

World Champion Magnus Carlsen Joins SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia for the Third Leg of the 2022 Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb

WARSAW, Poland and ST. LOUIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Chess Tour (GCT) has confirmed the field for the SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia leg that will include six full tour participants and four wildcards. Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, headlines the field and will be joined by former FIDE World Champion Veselin Topalov. Rounding out the wildcards will be 2021 Tata Steel winner GM Jorden van Foreest and top Croatian GM Ivan Saric.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen to join SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia for the Third Leg of the 2022 Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb (PRNewswire)

The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia is sponsored by the Superbet Foundation and will include 9 rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz chess for a total prize fund of $175,000.

"The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia will feature quite unique competition," said GCT Executive Director Michael Khodarkovsky. "Fans can expect five days of exhilarating chess demonstrated by the best players in the world. We are especially excited to watch World Champion Magnus Carlsen compete in this event and later this year at the Sinquefield Cup hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club."

The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia will be held in Zagreb, Croatia at the Westin Zagreb from July 19-24, 2022 with rounds beginning at 3:00 p.m. daily (CET). The tournament broadcast will be available on grandchesstour.org .

SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia

# Player Name Player Type Country FIDE Rating URS Rating









1 Magnus Carlsen Wildcard NOR 2864 2862









2 Alireza Firouzja Full Tour Player FRA 2804 2781









3 Ian Nepomniachtchi Full Tour Player FID 2773 2792









4 Wesley So Full Tour Player USA 2778 2797









5 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov Full Tour Player AZE 2776 2768









6 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave Full Tour Player FRA 2761 2791









7 Leinier Dominguez Full Tour Player USA 2756 2751









8 Jorden Van Foreest Wildcard NED 2714 2684









9 Veselin Topalov Wildcard BLG 2730 2662









10 Ivan Saric Wildcard CRO 2693 2684











The confirmed fields for the 2022 Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz and the Sinquefield Cup will be announced when they become available.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saint Louis Chess Club