Former CIA Executive Dawn Meyerriecks Joins ColdQuanta Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta, the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced the addition of former senior intelligence executive Dawn Meyerriecks to its esteemed board of directors. Meyerriecks, eighth to be named to the ColdQuanta board, most recently served as the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for Science & Technology (S&T). She brings more than 30 years of experience pioneering new products and services across both government and technology icons, including the CIA, U.S. Department of Defense and AOL.

"Dawn is a respected leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and global expertise to help us apply our cold atom technical advances to solve some of the world's most complex problems," said Scott Faris, CEO of ColdQuanta. "As we enter our next stage of commercialization and growth, we welcome Dawn's guidance and look forward to the many contributions she will make."

Throughout her career, Meyerriecks spent 15 years at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory as a senior engineer and product manager, and a decade with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as Chief Technology Officer and Technical Director for the Joint Interoperability and Engineering Organization (JIEO). During her assignment at DISA, Meyerriecks was tasked with chartering and leading a new Global Information Grid (GIG) Enterprise Services organization, which is a critical communications infrastructure that safeguards, processes and transmits information that the DoD maintains.

"Anyone who knows me, knows that I'm passionate about people, and a company's mission and technology – in that order, and that's what brought me to ColdQuanta," Meyerriecks said. "The vision and products enticed me, but the people behind the science hooked me. I'm hopeful that my expertise and perspective will help the company further its goal of uniting the world's systems with its transformative quantum technology."

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through our ecosystem of devices and platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com.

