InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Mobility Scooters (DLL-3900)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to shelter riders on mobility scooters against the elements," said one of two inventors, from Arlington, Texas, "so we invented the HOVER COVER. Our design helps to prevent you from getting soaked or sunburned."

The invention protects an individual against sun and rain while using a mobility scooter. In doing so, it helps to keep the rider dry and comfortable. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for disabled or elderly individuals who utilize mobility scooters and wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3900, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

