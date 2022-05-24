PreludeDx™ to Present DCIS Study Results Assessing Benefit of Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy Using DCISionRT® During Oral Presentation at ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today that its study in 926 DCIS patients demonstrating the clinical utility of DCISionRT® was selected for an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The results evaluating the association of DCISionRT, a predictive DCIS Biosignature to assess the impact of Endocrine Therapy (ET) on 10-year ipsilateral breast recurrence (IBR) risk after breast conserving surgery alone or with radiation therapy (RT), will be presented on June 7, 2022 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

PreludeDx (PRNewsfoto/PreludeDx) (PRNewswire)

"We continue to expand the clinical evidence and utility of DCISionRT and are excited to have been selected for oral presentation at the prestigious ASCO Annual Meeting," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "These results amplify the extensive body of clinical evidence empowering physicians and patients to make personalized early-stage breast cancer treatment decisions and enhance patient outcomes."

Oral Abstract Presentation

Title: Assessing the benefit of adjuvant endocrine therapy in patients following breast conserving surgery with or without radiation stratified by a 7-gene predictive DCIS biosignature

Presenter: Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, FSSO, Nashville Breast Center, and Associate Professor, University of Tennessee

Location: Hall D1

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 9:57 am CDT

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact Investor Contact

Cory Dunn Andrew Wade

760.705.7464 949.600.8925

cdunn@preludedx.com awade@preludedx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PreludeDx