Solera Announces New Integrations and Updates to Omnitracs One Platform to Improve Operational Efficiency for Fleets

Updates include integrations to optimize trucking navigation and transportation management systems deployment

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, LLC ("Solera"), the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced significant new updates to Omnitracs One, at Solera Outlook 2022. These upgrades include integrations with well-known third parties in commercial trucking navigation, trucking management systems (TMS), and managed mobility services to improve operational efficiencies, data-driven insights, and provide a best-in-breed fleet solution with Omnitracs One.

Solera Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Solera Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In a rapidly changing industry, leaders must adapt their fleets to meet customer demands and stay ahead of the competition. Today, there is a proliferation of applications for drivers, office personnel, and fleet managers to help optimize company operations. Omnitracs One integrates these applications into a singular platform, reducing the time needed for customers to learn and maintain new software. Additionally, through the open platform architecture of Omnitracs One, new opportunities are available for customers to be safer, stay compliant, and increase operational efficiency by having a single portal to access information and applications.

"We provide fleets with the best products and software in the market today," said Todd Bransford, VP Product Management at Solera. "We invest in innovation and partner with other leaders to meet the needs of an ever-changing market and solve the challenges our customers face. Our open architecture enables us to partner with best-in-breed companies, making it easier for our customers to operate more efficiently, combine data of existing systems, and introduce new applications that support their daily operations. We look forward to more partnerships that will continue to drive the industry forward and equip fleets with the tools they need to face the challenges of tomorrow."

Key enhancements to the Omnitracs One platform include:

Unlimited mobile app integration: Omnitracs Drive's open architecture enables the unique ability to configure the integration of third-party mobile or web applications to create a comprehensive, unified driver experience. Third-party applications can be configured to launch from within the driver's circle of service workflow or as a stand-alone application available to the driver at all times.

Secure, Single Sign-On (SSO) login: Customers can now create a SSO login to access Customers can now create a SSO login to access Omnitracs One and SuperVision products within a single portal.

Improved navigation data: Integrations with both Trimble Co-Pilot® powered by Trimble Maps and Verizon Connect Navigation enhance the navigation capabilities of Omnitracs One. These integrations provide truckers with critical information on data such as roads to avoid and areas with truck restrictions.

Faster Trimble TMS integration to get online quickly: Integration with the Trimble Transportation Cloud platform enables new and existing customers to quickly and easily integrate Trimble's Innovative TMS with Omnitracs One. The integration enables customer data to flow between their TMS and Omnitracs One, allowing them to get up and running with speed.

Enhanced managed mobility services: Integration with Velociti (including Samsung, SOTI and RAM Mounts) for managed mobile device management (MDM), device acquisition, provisioning, and deployment offers a more streamlined and reliable service offering.

Improved location intelligence: The addition of a new data product, Solera Fleet Solutions Location Intelligence, provides information on shipper locations into Omnitracs One.

To discover how Omnitracs One can empower and connect your drivers, teams in the field, and the back office, visit our website and connect with a Solera representative today.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

