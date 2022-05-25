America's Warrior Partnership and Help Ukraine 22 Collaborate to Fight the Humanitarian Disaster in Ukraine

New initiative aims to provide humanitarian aid and medical supplies to the citizens of Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) and Help Ukraine 22 announce an alliance to fight the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine caused by the ongoing Russian invasion. The partnership enables AWP to join the efforts of Help Ukraine 22 in connecting humanitarian aid and supplies to the people of Ukraine through Ukraine Serve, a customized version of WarriorServe® , an existing technology platform developed by AWP.

"What's happening right now in Ukraine is a tragedy on a massive scale. As a veteran-serving organization, standing by when a crisis occurs is not in our DNA," said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Help Ukraine 22 and playing our part to help the millions of innocent civilians who have been displaced by this war."

WarriorServe® is a proprietary technology platform built on SalesForce that is customizable to an organization's needs and structure when people, resources, and solutions need to be connected. AWP's team of technical experts quickly assessed the dire needs of the situation in Ukraine and created a customized version of the platform for Help Ukraine 22 to use to connect supplies to Ukrainians in the middle of the war zone.

"Our partnership with AWP has been an immediate force multiplier in terms of efficiency and effectiveness in delivering humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need," said Brian Medford, director of Help Ukraine 22.

Over 14 million people have been displaced since the conflict in Ukraine began in late February, according to the United Nations. More than 6.3 million people have fled to neighboring countries, with Poland receiving around 3 million of those refugees alone.

Help Ukraine 22 provides both financial and humanitarian support by working with a network of reliable partners in the United States, the European Union and Ukraine. As of May 6, AWP's Ukraine Serve platform has helped to connect 65 non-governmental agencies and delivered $1.25 million in humanitarian aid and medical supplies to 167,000 Ukrainians.

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership is committed to partnering with communities to prevent veteran suicide. We fill the gaps between veteran service organizations by helping nonprofits connect with veterans, their families, and caregivers. Our programs bolster nonprofit efficacy, improving their results, and empowering their initiatives. Increasing the quality of veterans' lives, thus helping to end veteran suicide.

About Help Ukraine 22

Help Ukraine 22 is a humanitarian aid effort led by a team of American and Ukrainian experts that fills gaps in immediate assistance for Ukrainians in need through its "Operation Palynytsya" initiative. Help Ukraine 22 operates through an organizational supply chain powered by Ukraine Serve. Learn more at www.helpukraine22.org

