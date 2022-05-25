Dewpoint Therapeutics Granted Foundational Platform Technology Patent by US Patent Office

Patent cements Dewpoint's leadership in the discovery of biomolecular condensate modulators to treat diseases

New platform technology allows identification of molecules which alter specific components of biomolecular condensates with high precision

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc. , today announced the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued the patent "Methods of Screening for Condensate-Associated Specificity and Uses Thereof" (U.S. Patent No. 11,340,231) covering novel technology for screening compounds capable of modulating biomolecular condensates with high selectivity.

Biomolecular condensates are molecular assemblies that form by a process called phase separation, similar to the partitioning of oil from water. Condensate science holds broad promise for drug discovery and development of new effective treatments because condensates regulate multiple, diverse functions of the cell, from controlling biochemical reaction rates to compartmentalizing proteins and nucleic acids into orchestrated transcriptional machinery.

The issued patent claims key methods to identify potential drugs that can modulate particular biomolecular condensate components with precision, which can lead to the development of novel targeted therapies to treat cancer, neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, metabolic, infectious, and many other diseases.

"This new platform technology holds the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a multitude of diseases by identifying molecules which alter the specific components of biomolecular condensates with high precision," commented Dr. Isaac Klein, Chief Scientific Officer at Dewpoint. "Moving forward, this technology is critical for the discovery of new compounds that can be used to disrupt a condensate in a specific way in order to correct aberrant cellular functions and therefore, could have vast therapeutic potential."

"Dewpoint's internally developed platform technology covered by this patent is groundbreaking and foundational to the emerging field of biomolecular condensates. This technology cements Dewpoint as the leader in the application of selective and specific condensate modulation to treat diseases in a way never systematically investigated previously. Dewpoint is awakening a new era of therapeutic possibilities for patients," said Dr. Ameet Nathwani, CEO of Dewpoint.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates, with programs spanning oncology, neuromuscular, cardiopulmonary, and virology indications.

Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden and Frankfurt to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

About Condensates



Condensates are membrane-less organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. Condensate behavior is governed by the concentrations of, and multivalent interactions between, proteins and nucleic acids. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells enabling key biochemical processes and drive various diseases. Through understanding condensate biology, Dewpoint has developed the ability to tackle the root cause of complex diseases and address previously undruggable targets.

