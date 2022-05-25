Golden Meditech Stem Cells Responds to Unfounded Accusations

HONG KONG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, 2022, Golden Meditech Stem Cells (BVI) Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to respond to the accusations made against the Company in relation to the Company's enforcement of its rights under the Share Charge Agreement between the Company and Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Limited ("Blue Ocean BVI"). Following the enforcement action taken by the Company, it filed a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 23, 2022 in compliance with its regulatory obligations. Further legal actions may be taken as necessary to protect the Company's interests. The Company will ensure all relevant facts are before the court in the ongoing legal proceedings between the Company and Blue Ocean BVI and looks forward to the courts' determination of this dispute.

