Kadenwood's Social CBD Provides Relief by Lowering Pricing to Increase Health and Wellness Access

CBD Category Leader Lowers Prices by Up to 50 Percent to Help Consumers Gain Relief from Stress and Establish CBD Use in Everyday Routines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood (the "Company,"), a leading plant-based wellness company dedicated to fostering consumer trust and transparency in CBD, announced today that its subsidiary brand Social CBD is providing consumer relief by lowering retail prices by up to 50 percent, providing greater access to the Company's robust line of premium CBD products that support everyday wellness.

Social CBD Family Shot (PRNewswire)

CBD is in highest demand in the health and wellness category, with a market size expected to reach $47.22 billion by 2028, according to Vantage Market Research. With the CBD wellness market projecting an annual growth rate of 21.3 percent, Kadenwood is at the forefront of category growth as it continues to support the success of its portfolio brands.

"We are very excited to open up access to our products to even more consumers to help provide them relief in their daily lives. Lowering the price point for one of our top brands demonstrates our commitment to our customers at a time when most other consumer costs are going up," said Erick Dickens, Co-Founder and CEO of Kadenwood. "We have a unique ability to control our pricing options and also to pass along that flexibility to our consumers, and slashing our price point by 10-50 percent is an amazing way to show that our main priority is helping people incorporate our premium CBD products into their everyday wellness routines."

Social CBD is a high-quality wellness brand that offers CBD relief in its line of body care products, ingestibles, topicals, and more. Social CBD features highly concentrated 1,000mg CBD Drops infused with natural botanicals and essential oils that support balanced mood, energy & sleep. New pricing for 1,000mg CBD Drops is $29.99, down from $59.99, for a 50 percent reduction in price.

Social CBD also offers 60-count Gummies that contain broad-spectrum CBD plus additional plant-based actives available in three targeted formulas that provide relief and balance overall wellness. Social's gummies contain 25mg of CBD per serving and are vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural. All formulas are now priced at $39.99, down from $59.99, for a 33 percent reduction in price. Other major CBD competitors are currently raising CBD prices, which inhibit consumer access.

By focusing on the demands of the market, alongside the decades of CPG success Kadenwood's executives bring to the Company, Social CBD is now sold at 9,000 individual retail stores in the United States, including major national grocery chains and drugstores.

About Social CBD

Founded in 2019, Social CBD offers plant-based wellness products designed to combat the effects of modern stress. Made with US grown hemp and 0% THC, Social CBD's product line offers solutions that help users stress less every day. Social CBD features a full line of drops, gummies, gel caps, bath salts and topical products formulated for daily use and designed to promote a sense of well-being. To learn more about Social CBD, please visit https://socialcbd.com/.

About Kadenwood



Founded in 2019, Kadenwood, Inc. is a privately held consumer products company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream plant-based wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD manufacturing to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains 0.0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECTTM in personal care. In late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity PetTM business, as well as Purity Organic® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands. Kadenwood expanded its global presence in Summer 2021 with the acquisition of Healist Advanced Naturals, an innovative CBD wellness brand focused on high quality botanical ingredients, along with Social CBD, a brand committed to delivering calming formulas with the added benefit of CBD. Since then, Kadenwood has become the first CBD company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 22,000 retail stores. To learn more about Kadenwood, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com .





