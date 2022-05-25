Ken Egan Appointed New York Market Leader at CrossCountry Consulting

Egan's appointment expands firm's executive leadership for the company's thriving New York practice

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Ken Egan has been appointed Partner to lead the firm's New York market. A proven leader in technical accounting, initial public offerings, and corporate transactions, Egan will play an instrumental role in directing the firm's New York market strategy and operations, including growing and elevating the firm's commercial presence.

CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting) (PRNewswire)

With 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, Egan has a proven track record in building accounting advisory practices across numerous service lines and industry verticals.

His deep experience in driving continuous improvement across all aspects of accounting and financial reporting will be invaluable to CrossCountry and its clients. The firm regularly assists CFOs, controllers, and their teams anticipate and respond to accounting and transaction-related demands. The greater New York market is important to CrossCountry given the firm's local client base and the region's prominence as a global financial and commercial hub.

"We are thrilled that Ken is joining CrossCountry's leadership team. His vast experience, stellar reputation in the market, and commitment to leading top functioning teams will build on the momentum and success that we have been experiencing in the New York market," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "We are confident that with his versatile and collaborative style, he will be a strong leader in creating a better experience for our clients while also contributing to the lasting success of the firm."

New York has a tradition of producing market-leading companies and I'm excited to join a such a dynamic, innovative firm that is committed to providing market-leading advisory services to its clients," said Egan. "I look forward to working with the entire team to help amplify our presence and deepen our impact within this market."

Prior to CrossCountry, Egan spent 25 years in Assurance at EY where he helped lead their go-to-market and execution within the Northeast Growth Markets practice. In that role, he was responsible for the oversight of numerous integrated audits of multinational corporations, as well as accounting advisory related to the adoption of new accounting standards, SOX 404 implementations, initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and divestitures.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

Media Contact: Lea Hutchins, lhutchins@crosscountry-consulting.com, (703) 244-8471

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting