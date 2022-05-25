Monster, Massachusetts High Technology Council, and Home Base--a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program--Launch New Veteran-Hiring Partnership

WESTON, Mass., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Worldwide is proud to announce a partnership with Massachusetts High Technology Council (MHTC) and Home Base in conjunction with the Red Sox Foundation to educate employers on the value of veteran hiring, as well as provide resources and expertise for transitioning Military as they begin their civilian careers.

Monster Logo (PRNewswire)

Monster is a leader in providing veteran hiring and recruitment tools and solutions, and its online defense news publication, Military.com, is the largest online publisher of military and veteran-related news, advice, and resources. With Monster becoming the official job board of the Boston Red Sox in April, this partnership brings together Monster's veteran hiring expertise and the Red Sox Foundation's philanthropic efforts through Home Base to create opportunities for employers and job seekers to learn more about veteran hiring.

Working directly with MHTC's Tech Vets initiative allows Monster to fulfill its mission of connecting people with jobs by offering some of the top employers in Massachusetts access to a valuable talent pool—transitioning Military and their families.

"In today's market, where sourcing candidates with the right skills is essential to finding the right fit, it's natural for us to partner with MHTC to bring the area's technology leaders together with a highly motivated talent pool ready to advance their skills and careers," says Scott Gutz, CEO of Monster Worldwide. "As the CEO of Monster, a longtime MHTC board member, and a lifelong fan of the Red Sox, it is a privilege to launch this partnership."

"Originally launched in 2014, the Mass High Tech Council is honored to bring back a revised Tech Vets initiative in 2022 as an additional talent strategy feature for our members," said MHTC president Chris Anderson.

A kickoff event will take place at Fenway Park later this year, and the partnership will focus on two critical aspects of veteran hiring and feature events catered to employers and candidates:

Training and credentialing of employers : Introduce area employers to the value of veteran hiring, best practices in recruiting and onboarding veterans and transitioning Military, and how to create a military-friendly company culture.

Veteran candidate education and job-search preparation: Explain skills translation, résumé prep, and adapting to civilian workplace culture.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions and propriety data and insights to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly.

About Home Base

Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for Veterans of all eras, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education, and research. As a National Center of Excellence, Home Base operates the first and largest private-sector clinic in the nation devoted to providing life-saving clinical care and support for the treatment of the invisible wounds to include post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, co-occurring substance use disorder, family relationship challenges, and other issues associated with military service – all at no cost to the Veteran. Headquartered in the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, MA, with a satellite location in southwest Florida, Home Base is a nonprofit organization serving the entire country that operates predominantly on the philanthropic generosity of a grateful nation: federal, state, and local funding, foundation grants, and donations from individuals and corporations. For more information: www.homebase.org.

About the Massachusetts High Technology Council:

The Massachusetts High Technology Council, Inc. is an organization of CEOs and senior executives representing technology companies, professional services firms, and research institutions who are dedicated to creating and sustaining conditions that support investment, job growth, and improved quality of life in Massachusetts. Our members are growth-oriented, knowledge-intensive employers and institutions that develop, deliver, and depend on technology products, services, and innovations to advance their organizational objectives—a definition which covers about all business enterprises in Massachusetts today. Our mission is to help make Massachusetts the world's most attractive place in which to live and work, and in which to create, operate, and grow high technology businesses.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monster