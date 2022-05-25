Pixelworks to Participate at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Haley Aman, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

