Trend Micro Formalizes Business Unit for Specific Needs of US Federal Agencies

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today solidifies itself as the security partner of choice with the creation of a dedicated US Federal Business unit. Backed by significant investment and staffed by specialist hires, the company is committed to expanding its mission to US federal organizations and citizens by protecting data as it moves to the cloud.

The business unit, located in the DC corridor, focuses on securing digital transformation, zero trust implementation and cloud migrations that are tailored to the unique requirements of federal entities.

Customers, including 100s of government entities worldwide and existing US Federal agencies, benefit from a carefully curated roster of government cybersecurity experts. They range from former federal cyber executives, specialized support teams, and cyber threat researchers.

- David Chow, Chief Technology Strategy Officer and former federal government CIO and CISO with decades of experience as a practitioner and leader at the heart of government.

- Ed Cabrera, Chief Cybersecurity Officer and former CISO of the United States Secret Service, with experience managing cybersecurity strategy and alignments among government departments.

- Chris Radosh, VP & General Manager of the Business Unit, a proud veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading technology businesses and building cybersecurity partnerships with Federal Agencies.

The heart of US national security is a constant target for cybercriminals. In recent research, it was found that global governments were attacked with ransomware more than any other industry. Trend Micro is bullish in its mission to secure the connected world and especially committed to protecting the core of the country. Globally, the company has the largest geographic representation of customers and threat data, including governments around the world that have relied upon Trend Micro for decades.

"Trend Micro has a demonstrated commitment to providing customizable information security for the federal government," said Coalfire's Business Development Director, Chris Krueger. "Federal agencies and organizations need flexible, scalable security solutions that fit into their overall goals to manage risk. Our long-standing relationship with Trend Micro includes a fundamental security software used in Coalfire's Accelerated Cloud Engineering (ACE) offering. We are most grateful for this extraordinary partnership."

Some of those that depend on Trend Micro solutions and support include, Department of Homeland Security (FEMA, TSA), Department of Justice (Bureau of Prisons, US Attorneys, Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI), United States Courts, Public Defenders, Department of Energy (Los Alamos, Idaho National Lab, Western Area Power, Brookhaven, Western Area Power), Department of Treasury, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Reserve Bank, Department of Veterans Affairs (Tri-West), and several branches of the US Military.

Trend Micro's value is expanded through key partnerships such as that with General Dynamics Information Technology, various system integrators, as well as federal law enforcement agencies.

Trend Micro's endpoint and security services are available on the AWS GovCloud and other leading marketplaces, including the AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace and IBM RedHat marketplace.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

