Ben Feller, Acclaimed Storytelling Strategist and Former AP Chief White House Correspondent, Joins Maslansky + Partners In Top Leadership Role

Feller Named Partner at the Agency that Invented Language Strategy(R)

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Language Strategy® firm, maslansky + partners (m+p), today announced that Ben Feller, the former Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent, will be joining as a partner. An award-winning writer and renowned storytelling strategist, Feller will serve as a global lead in counseling clients on how to use the power of language to drive real change in attitudes, behavior and outcomes. He will also help expand m+p's corporate narrative offerings and thought leadership, given his rare background as a communications adviser and entrepreneur who has challenged U.S. presidents and thrived in the most demanding media environment in the world.

"Ben brings a combination of skills and qualities we knew we wanted but never expected we would find. His extraordinary pedigree gives him an invaluable perspective when counseling C-suite executives," said Michael Maslansky, CEO of maslansky + partners. "He is a gifted writer who thinks like a language strategist and deeply understands the work we do for clients. And he is clearly committed to being part of a team that is focused on developing our people."

Feller spent the first 20 years of his career as a reporter, becoming one of the most respected journalists in America. He served as the Chief White House Correspondent for The Associated Press, leading presidential coverage for the world's largest news organization. Feller spent more than six years covering President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush, reporting on all facets of their domestic, foreign and political agendas. He then pivoted to business and joined the Omnicom global strategy firm Mercury, where he worked for nearly nine years and rose to partner, serving as a trusted strategic counselor for leaders in business, academia, and philanthropy.

"I'm honored to join the firm that sets the standard in what I love to do most: crafting winning language as the foundation for accomplishing truly big things," Feller said. "maslansky + partners initially appealed to me as a place that merges strategic thinking with an extraordinarily thoughtful and rigorous approach to developing client narratives. The journalist in me then got invigorated by the idea of working with colleagues of different disciplines – data, behavioral science, marketing and linguistics – to come up with creative solutions for clients. And I knew I found the right fit when I realized m+p is a fun place that puts a premium on helping its people and ensuring the quality of everything attached to its name."

Feller added: "I can't wait to learn from the team and help contribute to its success."

Feller is a messaging expert with a distinctive ability to help companies solve complex problems by asking the right questions and distilling their stories with clarity and conviction. Feller is also a moderator, public speaker and author who just released his first book. Big Problems, Little Problems is a children's book about how a father and son solve life's frustrations together.

Feller's arrival reflects the strong growth at maslansky + partners over the past decade. m+p's distinct approach to language strategy has continued to evolve to address a broad range of client business challenges. Increasingly, C-level executives and their teams are turning to maslansky + partners to create compelling corporate narratives that stand out in a crowded marketplace and resonate in a deeply polarized and hyper-political environment. The firm's corporate narrative practice – encompassing work in reputation strategy, purpose, values, DEI, and internal communication – is among the fastest growing areas of the business. Feller's background as a journalist and his understanding of the intersection of business, politics, and media will help him make an immediate impact on m+p's ability to serve clients in this critical area.

Feller starts on June 6. He will be based in New York City.

About maslansky + partners

maslansky + partners is a language strategy firm widely recognized as a leader in communication, research, and messaging. The firm's approach is based on a simple idea: it's not what you say, it's what they hear®. Using a research- and data-driven approach, maslansky + partners helps clients find the right language to simplify the complex, build credibility amidst controversy, stand out from the crowd, and always speak in the language of their audience. m+p's clients include one-third of the Fortune 100 across the pharmaceuticals, finance, technology, energy and consumer sectors. For more information on maslansky + partners, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.maslansky.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:

SOURCE maslansky + partners