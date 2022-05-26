Best-in-Industry PatientPoint Content Brings Home Top Honors in 2022 Hermes International Creative Competition

Highly decorated patient engagement solutions leader earns 12 Platinum, 12 Gold Hermes Awards

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hermes Creative Awards, one of the world's largest competitions honoring the messengers and creators of traditional and emerging media, has awarded PatientPoint® content with 24 Hermes Platinum and Gold awards for outstanding creative. PatientPoint health content spanning six specialties including oncology, primary care, rheumatology, dermatology, OB/GYN and pediatrics earned 12 Platinum and 12 Gold Hermes Creative Awards, respectively.

PatientPoint's 2022 Hermes Creative Awards reinforce the patient engagement leader's standing as the most decorated patient engagement solutions company in the industry. PatientPoint content has been recognized with 144 Hermes Awards and more than 950 overall health content and creative awards.

PatientPoint health content earning 2022 Hermes Platinum Awards ranged from video vignettes on topics including diabetes, sleep and meditation to in-depth disease guides on lung cancer, arthritis and eczema. PatientPoint's live-action video production wing PatientPoint Studios was also recognized with Hermes Platinum for a piece following a non-small cell lung cancer survivor's treatment journey with immunotherapy.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. Entries for the Hermes Creative Awards originate from diverse organizations ranging from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies. As a 2022 Hermes Creative Platinum Award winner, PatientPoint joins some of the world's most recognizable brands including Microsoft, Pepsi and Uber in receiving top honors for elite creative execution.

"PatientPoint's year-over-year recognition from one of the world's oldest and most respected creative competitions is a powerful testament to our talented team whose work is inspiring meaningful doctor-patient conversations and keeping the creative bar high when it comes to engaging healthcare content," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Kate Merz.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform more providers trust. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

