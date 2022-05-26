CASIO G-SHOCK UPGRADES FAN FAVORITE WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF THE GAB2100 SERIES

All-New Collection Pulls Design Inspiration from Previous Models, while Ushering in Advanced Technology

DOVER, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announces an all-new collection of G-SHOCK men's watches with the introduction of the GAB2100 series, an update to the analog-digital GA2100 series that now offers, Bluetooth and Tough Solar capabilities. The interior module's structure was optimized to allow for an increase in the number of components required to support higher functionality. This, combined with the carbon core guard structure, makes it possible to keep the size equivalent to the GA2100 series; the GAB2100 matches the length and width of the GA2100 series and is only 1gm heavier and 0.1mm thicker. The new models, are available in four colorways, including Black (GAB2100-1A), Navy (GAB2100-2A), Green (GAB2100-3A), and Yellow (GAB2100C-9A).

G-SHOCK GAB2100 SERIES (PRNewswire)

The new GAB2100 series features Bluetooth® functionality that allows the watch to be connected to a smartphone via the Casio Watches App. The Bluetooth technology enables the watches to automatically correct the time through a smartphone, making it even more convenient for users that travel often. The built-in Smartphone Link function uses Bluetooth communications to connect to a smart device and correct the time automatically four times a day, allowing the user to display the local time with one push of a button.

The Tough Solar capabilities are made possible with the inclusion of a highly resilient film-like solar panel on the dial, which allows the watch to convert power from even the weakest light sources.

In addition to these advanced technological features, each watch boasts a sleek and minimalist design, while still satisfying the original G-SHOCK criteria for shock resistance. Each timepiece is protected by a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, with the carbon fiber material leveraged to make the case as slim and compact as possible, without sacrificing on the core DNA G-SHOCK is known for.

The new timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Super Illuminator Double LED Light

Daily 5 Alarms + Sig

1 Sec. Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (38TZ, 38Cities+UTC)

Hand shift feature

The GAB2100-1A, GAB2100-2A, and GAB2100-3A retail for $150 each, while the GAB2100C-9A, which has a black IP buckle, is available for $160.

The new designs will be available for purchase starting this June at select retailers, g-shock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

