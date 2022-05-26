DENSO Announces Recipients of 2021 North America Business Partner of the Year Awards

Annual awards celebrate partners who help DENSO provide customers with exceptional quality, service and value

Fifteen recipients honored at DENSO's 2022 North America Business Convention

Annual meeting fosters collaboration between DENSO and its supply chain, helping both succeed in today's evolving mobility landscape

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has announced the recipients of its annual North America Business Partner of the Year Awards. The 15 recipients all demonstrated exceptional contributions to the quality, service, innovation and value that DENSO provided customers throughout its 2021 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2022.

The following companies were recognized in the following categories by DENSO during its 2022 North America Business Partner Convention, held May 25, at the Suburban Collection Showplace outside Detroit:

Supplier of the Year Award

Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire

Quality Performance Award

MARUEI DE MEXICO S.A. DE C.V

TRIS USA , Inc.

Fuji Alconix México S.A. DE C.V.

TDK Corporation of America

Value Leader Award

Washington Penn

Adkev, Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Yahagi America Molding, Inc.

Special Achievement Award

NDK America, Inc.

Matsuo Industries USA , Inc.

Sakaiya De Mexico S.A. DE C.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Diversity Leader Award

NSK Corporation

Sustainability Leader Award

Kyocera Corporation

Partners were evaluated based on criteria set by DENSO's North American leaders and honored in categories that closely align with DENSO's values, including quality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and Kaizen, or continuous improvement. All recipients displayed a deep commitment to operational and product excellence, as well as a drive to collaborate closely in advancing mobility through innovative products and technologies.

"Despite the challenges of the previous fiscal year, our supplier partners were with us every step of the way, helping our teams problem solve and deliver for our customers. We thank them," said Mike Winkler, vice president of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO. "Looking ahead, they'll continue this and also support our pursuit of DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all."

In addition to the award ceremony, this year's Convention focused on presentations and discussions on sustainability and cybersecurity, two critical areas for DENSO and the automotive industry.

