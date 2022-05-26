ELECTRIFY EXPO INDUSTRY DAY PANELS DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF EVs, MICROMOBILITY, SUSTAINABILITY, ENERGY, AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Speaker: Jo Borras, Electrify News Loren McDonald, Electric

Vehicle and EV Charging Expert Past the Tipping Point: An All-Electric Now Electrification and mobility are changing the face of all industries – not just the car business, but business in general with ramifications that are only now beginning to be understood. An explosion of new products and a coming wave of new applications will touch every aspect of how people and things get from point A to point B and transform what happens once we get to point B, regardless of where point B is.

Speaker: Joost De Vries CEO, DeLorean Motor

Company Moderator Jorge Koechlin Fireside Chat

The Future was Never Promised Automakers are managing change at every level as the marketplace adapts to the roadmap ahead. Listen in (and come equipped with your own questions) as we connect in our awesome OEM CEO Fireside Chat

Speakers: Chris Anthony CEO, Aptera Tannaz Banisadre COO, Shell ReCharge Raven Hernandez Co-Founder/CEO, Earth

Rides Melika Jahangiri Sr. Director e-mobility,

Cummins Jack Gillin Senior Director Business

Growth, Okai Moderator:

Alan Ohnsman, Senior

Editor, Forbes The New Normal, Five Years On We've heard it all through the pandemic. "When things get back to normal …" When it comes to e-mobility, things are anything but normal. The e-mobility revolution is here, and – to paraphrase Lee Iacocca – it's time to lead, follow, or get out of the way. Who are the leaders today? Where are they leading us? Is that somewhere that YOU want to go?

Speaker: Jonathan Adler Sr Director for Public Policy,

Bird Moderator: Tony Cruz, City of Long

Beach: Transportation &

Mobility FIRESIDE CHAT: Public and Private Partnerships for Urban Mobility Driving through any major city in the world today, you'll see electric bikes and scooters parked on corners and on charging docks and zipping down the street. There's a symphony of collaboration that makes micro-mobility and on-demand rides like this possible, and it can get people out of cars. What does a data-driven approach to city transportation planning look like, and how do cities work with communities and companies to redefine what transportation looks like.

Speaker: Eric Watson VP Sales Operations, Kia USA Moderator: Loren McDonald Moving Fast, Moving Kia Forward Today has the market roaring with upstarts and established automakers innovating at high velocity. It is all happening as the world has experienced a pandemic, supply chain challenges, and a volatile economy. How do you balance the excitement of what is possible with technology while creating demand and moving inventory at the speed of the customer?

Speaker: Josh Aviv Founder/CEO, SparkCharge The Future of Filling Up Wireless charging, battery swapping, snack charging, low power/120 Volt charging, and bi-directional charging (V2G, V2H, V2B) are game-changers for EV owners today, and in the future. What's it like to travel across the country in 2022? Easier and faster than you think.

Speakers: Claudia Wasko VP & GM, Bosch eBike

Systems Jesse Lapin COO, Magnum Bikes Emily Johnson VP Marketing, JackRabbit Mobility Aindrais O'Callaghan COO, Juiced BIkes Ben Masek VP Global Sales, Super73 Moderator: Bisi Ezerioha Beyond the Last Mile: How E-Mobility is Reinventing Sports and Lifestyles From powered skateboards to 50 mph electric mopeds, the micro-mobility market covers the broadest spectrum of customers' needs and solutions – and the industry is exploding with new products that are appealing to customers that were never considered in the past. Chopper builders, cafe racers, golfers, hunters, police officers, soldiers, and bush pilots have found new applications for e-mobility, and we are in the early days of what's possible. In this panel, we take a look beyond the "last mile" and see a whole new world of e-possibilities.

Speakers:

Nicole Antakli Chief Business Officer,

Charge Enterprises Eric Kung VP, Volta Charging Hemal Doshi CEO, Universal Green Group Ryan Pritchard Chief Revenue Officer,

Pritchard EV



Greg York Co-Founder & President,

Edge Energy Moderator: Ed Kim Two Years Away, and Already Missed the (electric) Party Boat! Next-generation technology like solid-state batteries, battery swap, hydrogen fuel cells, and wireless charging always seem to be two years away. Will we ever get there? In this panel, we'll be talking to industry insiders about some of the wild future tech on the horizon and why the e-mobility revolution has already succeeded without them.

Speakers: Carleen Cullen Executive Director, Drive Clean Bay Area Dianne Martinez Chair, East Bay Community Energy Paving The Way for Cities Hear from the leaders of one of the U.S.'s top-ranking "green utilities" – why the buildout of EV charging infrastructure in the inner city is critical to the adoption of EVs and renewable energy sources. This session will also highlight local and federal legislation driving changes in how we commute and charge, as well as CA Bill AB 1814, providing utilities greater resources to implement much-needed charging infrastructure throughout California's charging deserts.

Speaker: Jeff Lawrence Marketing Director, GoTrax How to Be #1 on Amazon Electric scooters are seen up and down the sidewalks of the world's largest cities and further. Beyond the on-demand market, there's an increase in consumers owning a scooter that they use to connect with transit, run to the store, and roll over to a friend's house. So, what does it take to be the #1 selling e-scooter on the world's largest e-commerce platform?





Speaker: Joseph Constanty Director Global Strategy, NIU International Moderator:

Bisi Ezerioha The Future of the 15-Minute City Can electric bikes be the answer to today's crowded streets and urban rush-hour snarls? Already, cities across Asia and Europe are prohibiting passenger vehicles from entering central business districts, opening streets for bike and pedestrian traffic, and creating more fluid paths across town. Let's hear from a micro-mobility maven that's proving that the "15-minute city" is no longer just a sociologist's vision.

Speakers: Juls Bindi Founder, Zugo Bike Paul Crandell Former CMO, Go-Pro/Red Bull Simon Ohanian CEO, Aventura-X Tom Schlegel Chief Innovation Officer, Radio Flyer Moderator:

Tony Donaldson How to Stand Out in a Saturated Market 30 Minute Panel: You could build the best e-bike in the world, but if your message is the same as everyone else, consumers won't remember you. In this panel, we'll be discussing how different brands leverage their unique identities to find a voice in a crowded market, and how one brand's success can help fuel the success of others.

Speaker: Adam Goldstein CEO, Archer Aviation Moderator: Manuel Carrillo E-Mobility Takes Flight: Roads? Where We're Going, We Won't Need Roads Just when the world is starting to accept a pump-free future, and we are learning that mobility is not limited to the vehicles that we ride or drive on the streets. Hear from a pioneer in electric mobility that is making waves and reaching for the sky while everyone else seems to roll down familiar paths.

Speakers: Amit Chandarana CCO, Everrati Marc Davis Founder, Moment Motors Moderator: Manuel Carrillo What's Old is New, Clean, and Fast Aftermarket modification of cars and trucks is an American pastime, fueling passions and forging our identities for 100 years. Just as we see totally new models hitting showroom floors with the first waves of electrification, there is a rising tide of classic vehicles being restored and outfitted with electric motors and drivetrains. What does it take and how commonplace will it be to see curves and designs of the past driven by batteries and energy of the future?

Speakers: Praveen Penmetsa CEO, Monarch Tractor Steve Heckeroth CIO/Chairman of the Board, Solectrac Moderator: Jo Borras Fields of Dreams: From the Farm to the Open Road, and Higher Coinciding with the earliest days of the automobile, America's farms and ranches saw new possibilities for tending to crops and land with tractors and other rugged vehicles. Today, data and automation that provide safety on our highways often come from work in rows of produce destined for the dinner table and travel far beyond our cities. Let's visit with the pioneers of these new proving grounds and the launchpads of tomorrow.