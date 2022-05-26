MediCardia Health Inc. Integrates Optimize EP C-aRM to Develop First of it's Kind, Comprehensive Connected Cardiac Care Platform

MILWAUKEE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health Inc., a pioneer in global digital health, announced today that the Company has completed integration with Optimize EP's CaRM CIED (cardiovascular implantable electronic device) platform. The combined platform will comprise the worlds 1st comprehensive connected cardiac care platform for management of patients chronic cardiovascular conditions and cardiac implanted devices. As a partner, Optimize EP will provide comprehensive CIED data to support the MediCardia Virtuas remote and virtual care platform. Both companies have agreed to comarket and co-sell their products as a single platform.

MediCardia Health Inc. Integrates Optimize EP C-aRM to Develop First of it's Kind, Comprehensive Connected Cardiac Care

"We believe in the 3P's of medicine—predictive, preventive, and personalized—and it motivates us every day to gain deeper cardiology and AI expertise and create smarter technical solutions," said Ravi Kartan, President, and CEO of Optimize EP. "MediCardia's in-depth experience makes them an ideal partner for Optimize EP. Together we are developing applications that will promote long and healthy life."

With the integration of comprehensive CIED data, MediCardia Health continues to lead the industry in cardiovascular data interoperability and visualization. Providers can view multiple data streams across workflows simultaneously, including:

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) of vital signs

Chronic care management

Principal Care Management

CIED data management with the OptimizeEP C-aRM integration

"Leveraging EMR integration, data typically trapped in unstructured text is discretized using Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technologies. This 'context' enables correlations to be made instantly and effectively, shortening time to diagnosis and provider action" said Indrajit Choudhuri, M.D., CEO of MediCardia Health.

About MediCardia

MediCardia Health is building the healthcare platform of tomorrow, to drive digital transformation in Cardiology today. At MediCardia we aim to learn from and partner with practices, organizations, and networks dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care. MediCardia Health's mission is to establish itself as a foundational pillar in the global digitalization of healthcare and the adoption of virtual care as a paradigm shift on the road to 'Value'.

About Optimize EP

Optimize EP is a digital health company focused on transforming cardiology care by improving cardiac data management to create sustainable, profitable practices that deliver optimal patient care. Our software, CaRM, simplies the tedious tasks associated with managing cardiac device data to deliver

improved patient experiences while saving time and capturing associated revenue by consolidating every single piece of device information onto one cloud-based platform, saving valuable time and money. All device alerts and notifications are automated and subsequently categorized and synced to the dashboard in real-time.

View original content:

SOURCE MediCardia Health Inc.