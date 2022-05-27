2022 Report on the Survey of Global Generation Z Released

BEIJING, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released report conducted by the Generation Z Research Center finds that Generation Z youths worldwide, born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s, are deeply concerned about the future of the world in the post-pandemic era, and among the overseas Gen Zers, a majority of them support the concept of "building a community with a shared future for mankind".

Refusing to be stereotyped, Generation Zers disagree that they are the generation that does not try hard to succeed. In fact, 35 percent of survey participants said they are anxious about peer pressure and the future. Dealing with such anxiety, 29 percent of those surveyed said they had adopted "accepting their everyday selves" and the "ability to say no" as a life philosophy.

Gen Zers took the time to analyze their own strengths. In China, Gen Zers attached great importance to having a global perspective. Overseas Gen Z youth focused on flexible thinking and more individual creativity. A common denominator across Gen Z globally is the value on inclusiveness and open-mindedness as strengths

Asked about their concerns for what happens once the pandemic is over, 40 percent of Chinese Generation Z participants said more attention should be given to the issues of illness, social security and eliminating poverty. Among respondents outside China, 41 percent said they were concerned about new technologies, climate change and economic development.

To better understand Gen Zers, Generation Z Research Center has studied more than 3,000 Gen Zers in more than 50 countries and regions, including China, France, Egypt, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. With a combination of questionnaires and in-depth interviews. Information was also collected from a series of international events, including: Youth Power, a popular online program developed by China Daily showing the interests and ideals of Generation Z and the China Daily Belt and Road International Youth English Speaking Competitions.

The report, entitled the "2022 Global Generation Z Insights Report" was unveiled during an opening ceremony for the Generation Z Research Center in Beijing on May 27, 2022.

As a working platform that integrates academic research, exchange, and personnel training, Generation Z Research Center was jointly established by: China Daily; the Department of Sociology of Peking University; the School of Journalism of Fudan University in Shanghai; the School of International Journalism and Communication of Beijing Foreign Studies University; the Institute of Sociology, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; Bilibili Institute for Public Policy; the Beijing Shengtao Institute of Educational Development and Innovation; and other well-known institutions.

"The opening of the Generation Z Research Center is an important achievement in the establishment of an international communication platform for China Daily," said Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily. Qu said in the opening ceremony that he hoped the center could become an important consulting institution for international communications planning and research, aiming to be a first-class think tank with Chinese characteristics, a high-level practical training center and a platform for international collaboration.

The 2022 Global Generation Z Insights Report is the very first report released by the new center, striving to present a well-rounded and realistic picture of a global Generation Z, including of their self-perception, life attitudes, social contact preferences, consumption habits, opinions on technology, and thoughts on social and international relations. The report dives into a comprehensive look on Gen Z's thoughts on pressing global issues.

More than half the overseas Generation Z interviewees expressed recognition and support for the concept of "building a community with a shared future for mankind". As for China-US relations, Generation Zers worldwide believe that the two countries should take a broader view and mindset, so as to enhance mutual understanding and trust in communication.

"The future is really in our hands. We really need to one-by-one work towards a certain way, because if we do nothing, then nothing's gonna happen. And if we hold back and stay how we are now, we're gonna stay in the same situation or make it worse, and it's not just towards US-China relations. It's the relations with the whole world." claimed Amy Nicole, a US student studying at Tsinghua University in Beijing, when she took part in an episode of Youth Power with the theme "Too big to fail – China-US Relations in the eyes of Gen Z".

The report found that the more that Generation Zers know about China, the more they like it. The survey found a significant difference in the perception of China among overseas Gen Zers who live in the country or have visited it, and those who have never been to China. In interviews conducted by the Generation Z Research Center, many overseas Generation Z interviewees said their perceptions changed significantly once they had been to China.

"China has never made me feel left out, since the people of China were very kind and amazingly helpful to everyone they meet. I hold all my experiences and the people of China very dear to me and like to recall it all back every so often." said Evan Noel, an Indian student from Southern Medical University in China.

Wu Qing, a professor at the China Youth University of Political Studies, pointed out that Generation Z and the mobile Internet go hand in hand. "Their values, attitudes towards life, behaviors, and trends are of great importance to the development of the country and the evolution of the world. Their global vision may also become an essential factor affecting the world and international relations in the future, making it significant to strengthen research in this area."

"The report makes it more effective to encourage Chinese Generation Zers to actively participate in international affairs, to spread Chinese voices and contribute Chinese wisdom for the world. Meanwhile, the report can also provide overseas Generation Z youths with a better insight into China's reality. They can listen to China's story and perceive the notion of a community with a shared future for mankind." commented Xue Yuxue, the former country director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Afghanistan and Indonesia.

Xue believed that with the rapid development of Internet technology and the growing power of youth, 2022 Global Generation Z Insights Report is of great importance in strengthening the study of Generation Z and cultivating the broad vision and cultural confidence of Chinese and overseas Generation Z.

