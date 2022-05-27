Thirty-Five Percent of Persons with Type 2 Diabetes Say a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Program Would Help Them Better Manage their Health1

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , continues to lead the way in remote blood glucose monitoring for diabetes because of its ease of use and its superior cellular-enabled devices that deliver immediate, robust data. The iGlucose® from Smart Meter can provide patients and providers with an easy and effective way to manage diabetes on a regular basis.

According to the CDC , more than 37 million Americans have Diabetes (or about 1 in 10), and approximately 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes2. While diabetes can be managed, it must be monitored and effectively controlled or it can have a negative impact on individual patients and puts a strain on the entire healthcare system. In fact, the American Diabetes Association ( ADA) estimates the cost of diagnosed diabetes in America at $327 billion3.

In the past couple of years, providers and payers have realized the significant benefits of remote patient monitoring – which allows them to receive patients' blood glucose readings between visits directly from the patients' meter. Instead of only seeing a snapshot of their diabetes patients' health and readings that they remember to record or upload, physicians can make recommendations based on accurate and real-time data as needed.

"The best part of remote patient monitoring is there are options available which add no additional effort for patients and an uninterrupted experience for providers," explained Dr. Bill Lewis, a national telemedicine consultant and prior Chair of the Telemedicine Accreditation Committee. "The technology is available but is vastly underutilized. We use cellular technology throughout the day for social interaction and games, let's put it to use to improve the lives of those living with diabetes."

The iGlucose was first introduced by Smart Meter in 2016 and we have continued to improve its functionality and the data since. Now the iGlucose utilizes 4/5G Cellular connectivity via AT&T's IoT fast and secure network to deliver real-time results.

