Beyond Monumental, CNO Financial Group Announce Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Title Sponsorship Extension through 2024

CARMEL, Ind., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the extension of title sponsorship of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon. CNO will maintain the title sponsorship of the event through at least 2024. The race is organized by Beyond Monumental, a local not-for-profit organization.

"This annual event demonstrates CNO's commitment to health and wellness in our hometown of central Indiana," said Rocco Tarasi, chief marketing officer of CNO and Beyond Monumental board member. "We are thrilled to renew our sponsorship and partnership with Beyond Monumental, supporting the continued growth of this popular event."

Since 2016, CNO has partnered with Beyond Monumental as the title sponsor of the marathon. It is one of the 15 largest full marathons in the country and includes a Half Marathon and 5K. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the marathon and will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

In 2021, over 13,000 registrants arrived back to downtown Indianapolis for an in-person race. The CNO Financial Monumental Marathon event sold out for the 9th time in the event's history. With the event already on track to surpass the registration total from 2021, the event's 10th sell out is expected.

"We deeply appreciate CNO Financial Group's reaffirmed commitment to the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon," said Jed Cornforth, Executive Director, Beyond Monumental. "Their unwavering commitment and support continue to help our organization build meaningful event experiences and provide access to health and wellness programming to Indianapolis area students. We look forward to building toward this year's event and celebrating its 15th Anniversary."

Race registration is now open at monumentalmarathon.com.

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental actively supports youth health and well-being by providing access to exceptional events and programs. In addition to hosting the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, the organization gives back to the Indianapolis community through the Apex Benefits Monumental Kids Movement, a bi-weekly program that focuses on engaging and educating youth about the benefits of physical fitness and healthy living. Beyond Monumental has donated more than $1.3 million to local public education since its inception. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". The 15th annual running is scheduled for November 5, 2022.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

