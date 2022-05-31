CBDfx to Attend Jefferies Cannabis Summit on June 2nd in NYC

Company is one the few CBD companies to see continued double-digit growth in 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CBD brand, CBDfx , today announced that founders Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers, along with members of the CBDfx management team, will attend the invitation-only Jefferies Cannabis Summit at the Intercontinental Barclay in New York City on June 2, 2022.

The second largest privately held CBD company in the world, CBDfx is one of the US and UK's most popular CBD brands, with a retail presence across both mass market pharmacy retailers, as well as high street. The company was one of only a handful of CBD products companies included in Amazon UK's CBD pilot program— and the only US-headquartered brand— where it continues to dominate as the #1 CBD brand by market share. CBDfx is also one of only a curated few CBD companies invited to participate in eBay UK's CBD pilot program, where shoppers can enjoy the company's popular CBD gummies, oil drops, and topicals. Additionally, the company also continues its retail expansion in Japan, launching on Amazon JP in May 2022 with a variety of its most popular products.

The Jeffries Cannabis Summit is an invitation-only event held for Jeffries' clients and other equity investors. The company, a multinational investment bank, holds this exclusive one-day live event for thought-leaders and innovators in the cannabis and CBD industry to meet with and present to institutional investors, as well as engage in roundtable discussions about the future of the industry, compliance and regulations, and brand-building, among other strategic topics.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, organically-sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats; from tinctures to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx provides some of the finest, purest, and most trusted CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 25,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online at www.CBDfx.com .

