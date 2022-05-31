SPORTIQE RELEASES SPRING-SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION

The "Sonoran Collection" features striking essentials for the season

TEMPE, Ariz., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfortwear manufacturer Sportiqe announced the release of its Spring-Summer 2022 collection. The selection of styles provides next-level comfort to adventuring travelers and outdoor explorers. It is also notable for its color palette that is both subtle and vibrant, drawn from the soft and striking tones found in Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

The Spring-Summer Collection reinforces Sportiqe Apparel's signature comfort that inspires people to roam the planet

"With each season's collection, we aim to deliver two things," says Sportiqe founder and CEO Matt Altman. "First, it all starts with fabric that feels good and delivers on our 100% Comfort Guarantee. Second, we aim to inspire everybody to roam the planet, from the saguaro cacti of the American Southwest, to beach fronts or just out on the town."

With comfort in mind, the Spring-Summer 2022 Collection is made from premium 100% long staple combed cotton that is softer, stronger and more durable than short staple cotton. Several styles also feature French terry, an absorbent and lightweight fabric that is comfortable throughout the year. Style options include highly breathable tees, joggers, shorts, and sweatshirts for layering on cool nights.

Finally, the Spring-Summer Collection catches the eye with its soothing and distinctive color palette. The selection features soft, washed colors that punctuate Arizona's Sonoran Desert: pewter, indigo, dusty purple, western sky, cloud and desert sage.

"Every season, we strive to bring fresh colors inspired by these places that we roam," adds Altman. "This collection is extra special because we are based in Arizona."

The Sportiqe Spring-Summer 2022 Collection can be found at www.sportiqe.com . Businesses interested in incorporating styles into their apparel can find information at www.sportiqewholesale.com .

ABOUT SPORTIQE

Sportiqe was born in 2006 when co-founders, Jason Franklin and Matt Altman, saw a need for on-trend, premium apparel in the destination retail space that would also inspire people to "Roam in Comfort" (the company's tagline). Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Sportiqe is a global, Modern American Comfort Brand, and is committed to delivering elevated basics using premium fabrics, innovative on-trend designs and fashionable fits that look good, feel good, and provide superior comfort. Sportiqe has outfitted more than five million people, partnering with the most recognizable brands worldwide, such as the NBA, Trek Bikes, Nintendo, Warner Bros, LiveNation, Dave Matthews Band, and many others. All Sportiqe apparel is backed by their 100% Comfort Guarantee. For more information, go to: www.Sportiqe.com.

