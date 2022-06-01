Akima Subsidiary Compass Point Awarded Contract to Support the U.S. Army's Cyber Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID)

Will support the CDID vision as the premier capability development provider for Signal, Cyber, and Electromagnetic Warfare across all warfighting functions

HERNDON, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Compass Point, is one of four companies awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to provide program support to the Cyber Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID) at Fort Gordon, GA. The estimated value of the contract to all awardees is $201.8 million over five years if all options are exercised.

"The work of the Capability Development Integration Directorate is critical to ensuring and improving the U.S. Army's combat effectiveness and readiness in Large Scale Combat Operations and Multi-Domain Operations," said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima's Emerging Markets Group. "We are pleased to support this work by providing our expertise in helping military and civilian government customers continuously improve Army capabilities and increase the combat effectiveness and readiness of the future force."

CDID is the U.S. Army's force modernization proponent for cyberspace operations, signal communications, and electromagnetic warfare. Compass Point will provide support for the entirety of CDID operations, including cyber battle lab, concepts & analysis, requirements integration, information advantage and program management.

As a result of the contract award, Compass Point is planning to grow its presence in Fort Gordon to support the range of expertise required to support CDID. This will include a focus on veterans with relevant experience.

"Akima and our subsidiary companies share a strong legacy of hiring veterans and transitioning military professionals," said Smallwood. "We offer these experts an opportunity to work for a company that allows them to continue to support the mission and grow their capabilities."

About Compass Point, an Akima Company

From cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to big data and analytics, the future of IT has arrived. Government agencies are embracing disruptive technologies at an increasing rate to improve decision-making, take control of data security, and deliver superior mission outcomes. As an SBA-certified 8(a) company wholly owned by an Alaska Native Corporation, Compass Point delivers a broad range of skilled IT services to support a smarter, more connected government.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

