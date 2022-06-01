AXS LAW Launches Legal Careers

MIAMI, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW expands its legal intern program with the additions of Rochelle Hamman and Sam Kramer.

Rochelle further expands AXS LAW's slate of foreign-trained legal professionals. She graduated in the top 15% of students from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, where she earned her LL.B. law degree. Rochelle also received an award for best student in Alternative Dispute Resolution during her legal studies. After graduating, she went on to work as a Legal Advisor and Human Resource manager for Africa Union Holdings, where she worked in their Johannesburg and Dubai offices on cross-border commercial transactions and joint ventures, and dispute resolution. Rochelle is currently working towards her J.D. and LL.M. in International Arbitration at UM Law.

Sam is a rising 3L at the University of Miami School of Law who previously interned with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and clerked with the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. He has also worked with the University of Miami Children and Youth Law Clinic. Sam was recently elected as an Articles and Comments Editor for the Inter-American Law Review and his student note was selected for publication in Volume 54 of the Review.

AXS LAW strives to disrupt the traditional law model not just in the way it handles client matters, but also in how it trains and elevates the next generation of lawyers. As Summer Associates, Rochelle and Sam will be integral parts of preparing for state and federal court jury trials. Over the next several months, our Summer Associates will get hands-on experience in drafting motions, preparing for depositions, and litigating cases in court so that they are prepared and confident as they begin their legal careers after graduation.

AXS LAW is dedicated to providing practical and comprehensive solutions to complex matters. After decades of BIG LAW, we created AXS LAW with a view to disrupting the traditional law model to better address the needs of the modern business law consumer. We do this first and foremost by bringing our own expertise as entrepreneurs. Our attorneys are encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship and this, in turn, gives us the perspective and the "guts" to help our clients navigate, not avoid, risk. And, unlike most law firms, we have personality. We are not tethered to our chairs and desks; we are out there continually forging new and strengthening existing relationships in the business and the wider community. In addition, AXS LAW is committed to giving back to the community through its philanthropic arm AXS ART which supports the local South Florida arts community through programs, events and legal representation. For more information, please visit www.axslawgroup.com.

