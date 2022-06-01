Holmes Murphy Welcomes Industry Leader Ryan Anderson

Anderson to bring key industry insights, experience, and thought leadership to the growing Holmes Murphy team.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is excited to announce the addition of Ryan Anderson as the Property Casualty Specialty Practice Leader in the company's expanding Minneapolis market.

Anderson joins the Holmes Murphy team with nearly 20 years of industry experience. His knowledge, expertise, and industry relationships will be key assets to Holmes Murphy, not only in Minneapolis but across the enterprise.

"We are fortunate to continue attracting top-tier talent to our Property Casualty team across all Holmes Murphy offices," said Jay Reavis, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Brokerage Services for Holmes Murphy. "Ryan will bring immense value to Holmes Murphy as we continue to grow our presence in Minneapolis and further provide specialized opportunities and solutions to serve our current and future clients' unique needs."

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Anderson was a Senior Vice President at Hays Companies, now Brown & Brown, for nearly 14 years. Anderson also spent time as a Senior Executive Risk Underwriter at Travelers.

"Holmes Murphy has been increasingly bullish on our ability to attract top talent and game changers to further propel us forward in the industry and ensure our clients are always cared for. We believe the addition of Ryan is just one more way we're doing this," said Reavis.

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

