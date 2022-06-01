Kia America's Rapid Growth in Electrified Vehicles Continued in May

Best-Ever Combined May Sales for the Niro Hybrid, PHEV and EV; More Than 2,400 All-New Sportage Hybrids Sold In First Full Month of Availability

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced May sales of 57,941 units with the Niro family of hybrid, PHEV and EV models posting best-ever May sales, up more than 28-percent over the previous record set in 2021. In addition, the first full month of deliveries of the all-new Sportage HEV charged ahead in May, with 2,417 units sold. Sales of Kia's electrified models were up 132-percent over the previous May record set in 2021; and up 5-percent over the all-time monthly sales record for the vehicle category set in March of 2022.

"Kia's electrified vehicle sales remain strong and are contributing to the brand's path to another successful year," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the continued popularity of the EV6 and Niro, coupled with early robust interest in the Sportage hybrid, we are confidently 'on target' and expect to see momentum continue throughout the summer sales season."

In addition to sales, May saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The 2022 Kia EV6 named Best Electric Vehicle by U.S. News & World Report

The 2022 Kia Carnival MPV named "Family Vehicle of the Year" in the 2022 Top Ten Vehicles for Hispanic Car Buyers ranking by Hispanic Motor Press

The announcement of the new 2023 Kia Soul set to arrive later this summer and featuring refreshed design elements, new colors and two technology and convenience filled option packages

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF MAY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 2,088 N/A 10,001 N/A Rio 3,210 3,386 11,932 13,083 Forte 9,211 13,323 42,507 50,677 K5/Optima 6,014 12,459 29,390 42,479 Cadenza 1 13 1 193 Stinger 448 1,457 4,450 5,094 K900 N/A 4 N/A 67 Soul 4,116 7,716 22,654 31,677 Niro 3,694 2,883 15,943 9,184 Seltos 2,752 5,360 17,573 28,617 Sportage 10,363 11,035 38,203 41,546 Sorento 6,846 11,144 30,912 40,908 Telluride 7,398 7,776 37,707 37,825 Carnival/Sedona 1,800 3,742 6,925 8,675 Total 57,941 80,298 268,198 310,025

