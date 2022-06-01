Legal Industry Leader HBR Consulting Joins Additional ServiceNow Partner Program Module

The expanded relationship offers HBR's legal industry clients greater value in managed services

CHICAGO , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting (HBR), the most comprehensive strategy, operations and technology consulting firm focused on the legal industry, today announced the expansion of its relationship with ServiceNow as a partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program Module. This announcement expands on HBR Consulting's work with ServiceNow as a member of the ServiceNow Sales and Service Provider Program Modules. Membership in this partner program module enables HBR not only to purchase ServiceNow products and services and operate them in a managed services capacity on behalf of clients, but also to deliver implementations for the Now Platform, which may include consulting, outsourcing, subcontracting, or custom application development.

"HBR's long-standing relationship with ServiceNow dates back to Managed Technology Services LLC, which HBR acquired in 2019. As the premier managed services provider to the legal industry, we're excited to expand our collaboration with ServiceNow to support a range of HBR's clients and managed services," said Chris Petrini-Poli, HBR's executive chairman. "Through this program module, we can offer an exceptional value proposition to the legal market, supporting law firms and law departments as they work to modernize their platforms and delivery of legal services."

HBR's deep understanding of the legal vertical and specialized technical expertise, coupled with ServiceNow capability, will provide HBR's legal industry clients an enhanced customer experience across multiple areas of operations.

HBR provides law firms and corporate law departments with strategic guidance, operational improvement, and technology solutions. Its 2021 combination with Keno Kozie Associates brought together more than 700 experts in these areas to meet the expanding technology needs of the legal ecosystem.

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting LLC (www.hbrconsulting.com) provides law firms and corporate law departments with strategic guidance, operational improvement, and technology solutions that drive innovation while managing cost and mitigating risk. HBR's proven combination of experience, relationships, and insights—spanning the legal ecosystem—delivers sustainable financial and competitive advantages for its clients.

SOURCE HBR Consulting