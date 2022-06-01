Piano Software Names Sven Adler Chief Financial Officer

AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano , a leading digital experience platform, today announced that Sven Adler has joined the organization as chief financial officer (CFO). Adler is an experienced enterprise financial executive with tenure at organizations in both the U.S. and Europe, positioning him to advance Piano's remarkable global growth. Piano's previous CFO, Alex Franta, will remain at the company as executive vice president for corporate development.

"Being a CFO requires much more than just managing the balance sheet, especially when a company is scaling so quickly. Sven's extensive financial background and his enthusiasm for enterprise strategy make him the perfect addition to our executive team," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO, Piano. "We've been purposeful about creating a culture where the finance team works in service to the rest of the company, and Sven's open leadership style will be a cornerstone of maintaining that. I'm confident that he'll help us continue to forge a strong financial future for Piano."

Adler has spent more than 20 years as a corporate finance leader, most recently at Qlik and Ricoh USA. Adler guided Ricoh to its best year ever in FY2020 and was named CFO of the Year by the Philadelphia Business Journal in 2021. He previously spent more than a decade at SAP, where he led teams through large-scale merger and acquisition initiatives and delivered significant savings through key restructuring programs.

At Piano, Adler will be a pivotal member of the executive leadership team, guiding the organization through its next phase of growth. He'll also be responsible for refining the company's processes and structures as it continues to expand.

"I've been fortunate throughout my career to not only lead finance and accounting teams, but to look behind the numbers and provide strategic counsel to my peers," Adler said. "Piano is at a really exciting stage of growth, and with that comes the need to scale our financial operations. I'm excited to dig in and support Trevor's vision for Piano and the organization's next phase of evolution."

Piano helps organizations bring their data together to drive real-time targeting, personalized commerce, and sophisticated reporting through a unified platform. The company has grown at an extraordinary pace since its inception, including by more than 240% in the last two years, landing annual recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists for several consecutive years. Piano has continued to expand its global presence and product offering with the recent acquisitions of AT Internet and CeleraOne in 2021, and SocialFlow in 2022.

