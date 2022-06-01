Quicklly launches NY & NJ's Popular Premium Indian Sweets Mithaas for Nationwide Delivery

In partnership with New York and New Jersey's favorite Mithaas Snacks, Drinks and Sweets, Quicklly now offers traditional North & South Indian desserts for nationwide delivery

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, no trip to New Jersey's Little India has been complete without a visit to Mithaas Snacks, Drinks and Sweets . The shop has been a cherished destination for the finest desserts, delicacies and sweets for more than 15 years and features treats for every variety of customer on the Eastern Shore. Now, Quicklly, the nation's most comprehensive marketplace for South Asian food, is making Mithaas' mouth-watering desserts available for consumers nationwide through quicklly.com. Quicklly's Mithaas sweet box is available for one-time purchase or through a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly subscription plan.

Named after the Hindi word for "sweetness," Mithaas opened in 2006. They were the first restaurant in New Jersey to transform traditional Indian street food into a modern and elevated culinary experience. Celebrating the diversity of India's dessert offerings , Quicklly's Mithaas sweets box brings the big taste of the Garden State to palates across the country. The masterfully-spun treat offerings include Motichoor Laddu, Barfis, Gulab Jamun, and Rasmalai.

Motichoor Laddu

From New Year to Diwali, motichoor laddus are frequently exchanged among South Asian families to symbolize affection and well wishes. Made from besan and fried in pure ghee, Mithaas's offering featured a touch of pistachios and saffron, a soft, sweet, and nutty flavor.

Barfis

Resembling a gooey, creamy fudge, barfis are one of the most delicious Indian sweets. They are made with condensed milk, sugar, ghee, crushed cashews, and almonds for a lip-smacking delicacy.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab jamun is a sweet, round treat, fried to a golden crisp in pure ghee and dipped in saffron flavored sugar syrup. This melt-in-your-mouth treat is always a crowd favorite.

Rasmalai

Rasmalais are some of the most indulgent and crave-worthy sweets in South Asia. These light, spongy, cardamom-flavored desserts start as flattened balls of cheese curd, soaked in cream, filled with nuts, and spiced with aromatic saffron. You won't be able to stop at just one.

"Sweet treats have long been a symbol of good fortune and prosperity, and Mithaas' authentic desserts honor the time-honored tradition of India's confectionery 'mithaiwallaas'," said Quicklly cofounders Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa. "These culinary wizards spend hours preparing the finest Indian delicacies to entice and satisfy the discerning taste buds of sweet lovers of all ages."

Quicklly's Mithaas sweet box is available for one-time purchase or through a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly subscription plan. Go to quicklly.com for more information or to place your order today.

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

