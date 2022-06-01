U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Live Webinar Hosted by Red Cloud on June 6th

Red Cloud's Mining Analyst to Interview Chairman and Co-Founder, Mr. Luke Norman, and President and CEO, Mr. George Bee

Event will provide an update on the Company's advanced gold and copper asset, the CK Gold Project, in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, announced that it will be conducting a live webinar hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., titled "Advancing World Class Assets." The webinar will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 2 pm ET.

Luke Norman, Chairman and Co-Founder, and George Bee, President and CEO, of the Company, will be speaking to Taylor Combaluzier, Senior Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Financial Services.

George Bee commented, "We look forward to participating in this webinar to reach a broader and diverse segment of the investment community to give an update on the tremendous progress that we are making at our CK Gold Project as we moved towards filing our mining permit and continue to enhance shareholder value."

Interested participants may register for the event here or by reaching out to their registered Red Cloud Financial Services representative.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

